Time to Harvest: Billions All 10 African Countries Pocketed from 2026 World Cup

With the 2026 World Cup billed as the most successful, African countries that participated are set to cash in big after FIFA surpassed its revenue targets.

FIFA has reportedly surpassed its revenue targets from the 2026 World Cup with $15 billion generated from what has been described as the most successful tournament and participating teams are set to benefit.

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Among the 48 teams, Africa had a huge representation of 10 teams who are set to reap big following their participation.

From the 10 African nations, Tunisia will make the least while Morocco will earn the highest, having been the team that went furthest from the continent.

Tunisia

The Carthage Eagles had a poor World Cup as they lost all their matches to exit at the group stage, having conceded 12 goals and scored just two.

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However, they still made a tidy sum as they went home with a guaranteed $9 million (Ksh1.16 billion) from FIFA which was the amount awarded to each team that qualified.

Algeria

The North Africans made it to the Round of 32 as one of the best third-ranked sides and for their efforts, they were awarded $11 million (Ksh1.4 billion).

Senegal

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The Teranga Lions also sealed their ticket to the Round of 32 as one of the eight third-best teams which earned them $11 million (Ksh1.4 billion) from FIFA.

DR Congo

The Congolese sealed their ticket to the Round of 32 also as one of the third-best teams and came close to shocking England for a place in the Round of 16 before a late collapse. For their efforts, they will also earn $11 million (Ksh1.4 billion).

Ghana

Another African team that made it to the Round of 32 as one of the best third-ranked teams, the Black Stars also earned $11 million (Ksh1.4 billion) having been eliminated at this stage by Colombia.

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South Africa

Bafana Bafana made history by reaching the knockout round for the first time ever, having finished second in Group A, and came close to a Round of 16 place only to lose at the death to co-hosts Canada and will take home $11 million (Ksh1.4 billion).

Cape Verde

One of the teams that impressed at the tournament, the Blue Sharks won many hearts with goalkeeper Vozinha becoming an instant superstar as they went unbeaten at the group stage with three draws to finish second in Group H.

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They nearly stunned finalists Argentina in the Round of 32 before losing 3-2 and will therefore pocket $11 million (Ksh1.4 billion).

Ivory Coast

Another team that nearly made it to the Round of 16 were it not for a late collapse, Ivory Coast excited at the tournament as they won two games to finish second in Group E.

They held their own against Norway before Erling Haaland’s late goal eliminated them and will also earn $11 million (Ksh1.4 billion) from the tournament.

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Egypt

Perhaps the team that is still hurting, Egypt were close to shocking Argentina after taking a 2-0 lead that they held on until the 85th minute only to lose 3-2 in the Round of 16.

The Pharaohs had finished second in Group G before eliminating Australia on penalties in the Round of 32 to seal a ticket to the last 16.

Following their heartbreaking loss, the record African champions will earn $15 million (Ksh1.9 billion) for reaching the Round of 16.

Morocco

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Just like the 2022 tournament, Morocco were the most successful African team at this World Cup as they reached the quarter-final before losing 2-0 to France.

The Atlas Lions had finished second in Group C, level on seven points with leaders Brazil, before eliminating the Netherlands in the Round of 32 on penalties, and then thrashed Canada 3-0 in the last 16.