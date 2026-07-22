Who Is Lamine Yamal's Father? Meet the Man Behind Spain's Rising Star

Who Is Lamine Yamal's Father? Meet the Man Behind Spain's Rising Star

Who Is Lamine Yamal's Father? Meet the Man Behind Spain's Rising Star

Behind Lamine Yamal's remarkable rise is a father who has played a defining role in his journey to the top.

While Lamine Yamal’s extraordinary rise has captivated world football, much of his vocal drive and confidence stem directly from his father, Mounir Nasraoui.

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Born in Morocco, Mounir Nasraoui arrived in Catalonia as a young child. His journey to Spain was made possible through his own mother, who worked multiple shifts in Mataró to bring her family over.

Born on July 13, 2007, Lamine Yamal was raised as raised in Rocafonda, a working-class, immigrant enclave in Mataró, Spain.

Growing up as a young father, Mounir shared a deep bond with his son. Though Mounir and Yamal's mother, Sheila Ebana, from Equatorial Guinea, separated when Yamal was three years old, Mounir remained a constant, active presence in his life, living nearby with Yamal’s paternal grandmother.

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Mounir’s belief in his son's talent was absolute long before the world knew the prodigy's name. In July 2024, Yamal dazzled on the global stage.

"You cannot imagine how proud I am of my son. I always knew that he would achieve what he has. I had total faith. I have faith that he could go all the way and be greater than [Lionel] Messi," Mounir said as quoted by People.com.

Lamine Yamal's Father: From Morocco to Rocafonda

Mounir's Moroccan heritage plays a major role in Lamine Yamal’s identity. The family's journey involved immense sacrifice, starting with Lamine Yamal’s paternal grandmother sneaking onto a bus from Morocco to reach Mataró to build a better life.

It was in Rocafonda (postcode 304), a diverse neighbourhood near Barcelona, where Mounir raised Yamal to respect his roots.

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Even today, Lamine Yamal honours his father's homeland by wearing the flag of Morocco on his boots, alongside the flag of Equatorial Guinea and the 304 postcode sign in his celebrations.

Mounir remains a fixture in the stands, often seen passionately celebrating Yamal’s historic milestones for Barcelona and Spain.

Lamine Yamal: His Mother Sheila and Brother Keyne

While Mounir has been a loud champion of Yamal's footballing dreams, his mother, Sheila Ebana, provided essential nurture and stability.

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Originally from Equatorial Guinea, Sheila Ebana worked at a fast-food restaurant following her separation from Mounir to support young Yamal in Granollers.

It was during her time in fast food that a crucial connection was made with a youth coordinator from local club CF La Torreta, who offered to cover Yamal’s academy costs and paved his way to Barcelona’s La Masia.

Today, Sheila has remarried and welcomed Yamal’s younger brother, Keyne, who is often spotted in the stands alongside his doting older brother.

Despite the early split, both parents remain united in their pride for Lamine Yamal, who frequently credits them for his grounded nature.