Benni McCarthy Explains How Cape Verde Prepared Spain for Argentina Test: 'Football Won'

The Harambee Stars coach explains why Spain's difficult encounter with Cape Verde proved significant before facing Argentina.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has praised Spain for their resilience and determination after they dethroned defending champions Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Spain edged Argentina 1-0 after extra time in a dramatic final at MetLife Stadium to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy.

Despite dominating possession and outshooting Argentina 20-3, La Roja were repeatedly denied by goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who produced a heroic 12-save performance to keep his side in the contest.

Argentina's hopes suffered a major blow when Enzo Fernández was sent off deep into second-half stoppage time, leaving the defending champions to play the entirety of extra time with 10 men.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 106th minute when substitute Ferran Torres pounced on a loose ball inside the box and fired a left-footed strike under the crossbar, sealing Spain's victory and denying Lionel Messi a fairytale second consecutive World Cup title.

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Benni McCarthy: How Cape Verde Helped Spain Get Momentum

Benni McCarthy said Spain were worthy champions, noting that although they made a slow start to the tournament, they steadily improved with every match after overcoming their difficult encounter against Cape Verde, who held them to a goalless draw.

The former Manchester United attacking coach observed that as the competition progressed, Spain rediscovered the fluent, attacking style that has defined them over the years and arrived in the final full of confidence.

Benni McCarthy explained that he had expected Argentina to rely on their physical approach, but felt Spain's intelligence on the ball proved decisive.

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According to him, the Spaniards avoided getting drawn into physical battles by constantly moving, releasing the ball quickly and creating space through sharp passing combinations.

He added that their ability to keep possession with minimal touches prevented Argentina from disrupting their rhythm, allowing Spain to control the tempo of the game before eventually earning a deserved victory.

“Well deserved. Listen, I think they started slow. The Cape Verde game made it really difficult for them. But after that Cape Verde game, they started gaining momentum. You started seeing Spain play the way we know they play,” Benni McCarthy told Sporty TV.

“And today, I said, this Argentinian team is going to be very physical. But what Spain has, they've got movement. They've got players who have mobility and, you know, they don't take three, four, five, six touches unnecessarily and allow the Argentinians to get close up to them and give them and rattle their cage. It's all just one-touch football, control, pass, and then get yourself into the space.”

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Benni McCarthy: Spain Really Made It Impossible for Argentina

Benni McCarthy added that Spain executed their game plan to perfection, adding that they completely nullified Argentina's attacking threat throughout the final.

He noted that it was the first time he had seen Lionel Messi go an entire match without registering a single shot, describing it as a testament to Spain's defensive discipline and control of the contest.

He added that Spain's ability to dominate possession and carefully manage the ball left Argentina with little opportunity to build attacks or create meaningful chances.

According to Benni McCarthy, the Spaniards remained composed even when they were ahead, refusing to surrender possession and instead dictating the tempo until the final whistle.

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Benni McCarthy further praised their style of play as the ideal blueprint for the modern game, arguing that their movement, passing and technical quality were the kind of football young players should aspire to emulate.

“And you could see today they really made it impossible for Argentina because this, I think, is the first time I've seen an ex-champion not register one shot on target. Not even a shot. In 110 minutes, they had zero shots. That's how good the Spanish team is,” Benni McCarthy added.

“They've got players that control the game. And when they're looking like they're in the lead or they're winning the game, they don't get rid of that ball. They take care of that ball like it's a baby brother. Or, you know, they take proper care, you know, and they made it almost impossible for Argentina to get anything.