FIFA World Cup: Millions Spain Will Pocket After Denying Argentina Back-to-Back Titles

Spain's victory over Argentina earned them millions beyond the prestige of lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final in New York delivered a spectacle for the history books as a dramatic 106th-minute strike by substitute Ferran Torres secured a 1-0 victory for Spain.

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This shattered Argentina's dreams of back-to-back global dominance and denied Lionel Messi a fairytale farewell title.

Beyond the privilege of hoisting the golden trophy, Spain’s triumph has secured them the most lucrative financial windfall in soccer history.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The Winner's Jackpot

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For conquering the expanded 48-team tournament, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) will pocket a staggering $50 million in performance-based prize money.

This figure represents an $8 million increase over the $42 million Argentina took home for winning the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Driven by the commercial revenue from a tournament co-hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, FIFA expanded its performance fund to $655 million.

In addition to the grand prize, the Spanish team, like all other participants, received an extra $1.5 million preparation grant, boosting their total take-home revenue from the campaign even higher.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Runner-Up Consolation for Argentina

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While Lionel Messi and his Albiceleste teammates left the pitch visibly dejected, their silver-medal campaign was still met with a substantial financial reward. As the tournament's runners-up, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) will receive $33 million.

Though it offers minimal comfort to a squad that stood just minutes away from a penalty shootout, the payout underscores the immense scaling of modern football economics. Behind them, England claimed third place to secure $29 million, while France walked away with $27 million for finishing fourth.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Where Does the Money Go?

It is important to note that the jackpot is not transferred directly into the bank accounts of the players right away. FIFA distributes the funds directly to the respective national football federations.

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Each federation has a pre-negotiated agreement detailing what percentage of the prize money is distributed as direct bonuses to the 26 squad players, head coach Luis de la Fuente, and the technical staff.