‘Nobody Will Persuade Me’ - CAF Boss Patrice Motsepe Ends Speculation About Running for Third Term

The South African billionaire has overseen widespread reforms at CAF since taking over in 2021.

Patrice Motsepe, the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has officially stated he will not run for a third term in 2029.

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This announcement puts an end to speculation about his long-term future at the helm of African football's governing body.

The South African billionaire took office in 2021, succeeding Ahmad Ahmad, and was subsequently granted a second term in 2025. While CAF statutes would permit him to contest for another four years, Motsepe has opted to step down when his current mandate concludes.

“Nobody is going to persuade me to serve more than two terms in CAF, it is not going to happen,” Motsepe told the media in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

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“We took a decision to support and I personally support the continent. I come from a background where when people have been loyal to you, you never stab in the back.

“And as I said, to help in Africa [is] exciting. FIFA does not need me so nobody is going to persuade me to change my views on these things.”

Motsepe’s Transformative Tenure

💬 "ℕ𝕠𝕓𝕠𝕕𝕪 𝕚𝕤 𝕘𝕠𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕥𝕠 𝕡𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕦𝕒𝕕𝕖 𝕞𝕖 𝕥𝕠 𝕤𝕡𝕖𝕟𝕕 𝕞𝕠𝕣𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕟 𝕥𝕨𝕠 𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕤 𝕒𝕤 ℂ𝔸𝔽 ℙ𝕣𝕖𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖𝕟𝕥."



Dr Patrice Motsepe has confirmed he will not seek a third term. First elected in March 2021 and handed a second term in March 2025,… pic.twitter.com/XYS1eGxkSB — Mthokozisi Dube (@dube_mthoko) July 22, 2026

Motsepe’s tenure has been marked by significant reforms aimed at elevating the status of African football. Under his leadership, CAF has implemented changes to enhance its competitions, boost financial backing for member associations and fortify football development across the continent.

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Key initiatives during his presidency include substantial increases in prize money for flagship tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). Motsepe has also championed greater investment in youth football, coaching education, and infrastructure projects.

A central theme of his presidency has been the ambition to make African football a global powerhouse. Motsepe has frequently expressed his conviction that an African nation is capable of winning the FIFA World Cup, a belief bolstered by the continent's strong showing at the 2026 tournament, where nine of its 10 teams advanced from the group stage.

With his departure confirmed for 2029, attention will inevitably turn to potential successors who could lead CAF into the next decade. Motsepe is expected to spend the remainder of his term cementing the reforms he has initiated and ensuring the structures are in place for continued progress.

By stepping aside after two terms, Motsepe will leave a legacy defined by a transformative period for African football, having played a pivotal role in steering its direction toward greater professional and competitive standards on the world stage.

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