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Harambee Starlets Reveal Little Challenge in WAFCON Camp as They Target World Cup Ticket

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 15:40 - 22 July 2026
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Harambee Starlets players in training. Image: FKF Media
Harambee Starlets players remain confident of sealing a semi-final place at WAFCON 2026 as they continue their preparations in France.
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Harambee Starlets attacking midfielder Fasila Adhiambo has expressed confidence in the team’s preparations as they gear up towards the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON 2026).

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Starlets are currently in Miramas, France where they are tuning up before travelling to Morocco for the July 26-August 16 tournament.

It is a whole new experience for the Kenyan team in France and while their preparations have been flawless, they have encountered some challenges away from the training ground.

“Training and everything else have been good but there are things that we are not used to like the food but everyone is fighting,” Adhiambo stated, even as she stayed upbeat that the challenge will not affect their preparations.

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“The pitches are pristine and it is a good experience,” added the midfielder who is set for her first WAFCON tournament.

Starlets Confident of World Cup Ticket

Adhiambo, one of the star players in coach Beldine Odemba’s squad, hopes to contribute immensely to the course as Kenya look to advance from a tough group and make it as far as the semi-finals which would guarantee them a direct ticket to the 2027 World Cup.

“I am a winger and looking forward to a lot of crossing,” she said. “If God blesses me with a goal, it will be a plus. It is my first tournament and I expect a lot from myself because the coaches have given us everything that they have."

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“Reaching the semi-final will be the best for us so that we qualify for the World Cup. We are hoping so because everything has been given so it is up to us to deliver.”

The same message has been echoed by forward Marion Serenge, one of the youngest players in the squad.

“We plan to reach the semis and given the way we have prepared, we have that belief that we will get there,” said the 18-year-old.

Kenya will kick off their campaign against hosts Morocco on Sunday before matches against Senegal and Algeria.

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