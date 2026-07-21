FIFA Rankings: Kenya Stay Ahead of Tanzania as Spain Dislodge Argentina from Top Spot

Harambee Stars have remained unmoved in their global rankings following the latest update.

Kenya have remained unchanged in the FIFA rankings following the latest update made at the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup.

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Harambee Stars last played in June, when they faced Lesotho twice, managing a 1-1 draw before thumping the Southern African minnows 4-0 in the second match.

With no matches since, there has not been any movements for them as they remain at position 109 in the global rankings with 1,185.08 points.

In East Africa, Uganda is the top ranked nation at position 89 with 1,264.09 while Kenya is ahead of Tanzania, who are at position 112 with 1,180.27.

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In Africa, Morocco is the top country after moving to position six in the world following their run to the quarter-final of the just-concluded World Cup. It is the highest-ever ranking for the North African nation.

Africa’s Biggest Winners and Losers

Senegal is second in Africa, after dropping three places to position 18 globally, while Egypt is now third on the continent after rising five places to 24th in the world, having made it to the World Cup Round of 16 before losing at the death to Argentina.

Nigeria, placed 26th in the world, is the fourth-best African nation while Algeria completes the top five from the continent after dropping one place to 29th globally.

Meanwhile, Tunisia has suffered the biggest drop, going down 12 places to position 57, after their poor World Cup campaign that saw them knocked out at the group stage.

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Globally, world champions Spain have claimed top spot, dislodging beaten finalists Argentina, who have slipped to second place, followed by France and England while Brazil completes the top five.