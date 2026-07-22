CECAFA Kagame Cup: Millions at Stake for Gor Mahia and Tusker as They Eye Regional Supremacy

The two Kenyan giants stand to make a significant sum if they claim the CECAFA Kagame Cup title given the bumper prize money on offer.

Kenyan sides Gor Mahia and Tusker FC stand to pocket close to Ksh4 million from the 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup that kicks off in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday.

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A substantial cash prize awaits the top teams, offering a timely financial injection ahead of the new season.

The tournament, making its return to Rwanda after a five-year hiatus, features an attractive prize pool. The champions will be awarded $30,000 (Ksh3.9 million), with the runners-up taking home $20,000 (Ksh2.6 million). A third-place finish will earn a team $10,000 (roughly Ksh1.3 million).

This financial incentive is particularly significant for clubs like Gor Mahia and Tusker, who are managing the increasing costs of operations, player wages and preparations for continental competitions.

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Gor Mahia, the record Kenyan champions, have been drawn into a tough Group A. They will face Rwandan giants APR FC, Ugandan champions Vipers SC and Garde Republicaine FC of Djibouti. Their opening match against APR FC is expected to be a highlight as they aim to add another Kagame Cup trophy to their collection.

Kenyan Sides Looking to End Long Wait

Tusker FC also faces a formidable challenge in Group C, where they will compete against Sudanese giants Al Hilal SC, local favourites Rayon Sports FC, who beat Gor Mahia in a friendly last weekend, and Zanzibar's KVZ SC. The Brewers will be looking for a strong performance in Kigali to secure both silverware and a welcome financial boost.

While the Kagame Cup has traditionally been a key preparatory tournament for East and Central African clubs, the prize money on offer provides an extra layer of motivation for teams to advance deep into the competition.

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Gor Mahia last won the Kagame Cup 41 years ago, having claimed titles in 1980, 1981 and 1985, with their last best run being in 2015 when they lost to Azam FC of Tanzania in the 2015 final.