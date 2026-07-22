Harambee Starlets Receive Huge WAFCON 2026 Boost as CAF Increases Prize Money

CAF's latest decision has significantly raised the stakes at WAFCON 2026, giving Harambee Starlets even more to play for in Morocco.

Harambee Starlets have received a major morale boost following the announcement by the Confederation of African Football to increase the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) prize money.

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The winners of the tournament are set to receive a record-breaking $2 million in prize money, a significant increase aimed at elevating the status of women's football across the continent.

Speaking during a press conference at the Sandton Sun Hotel, Johannesburg, CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe announced the substantial financial boost, highlighting it as a key part of CAF's ongoing efforts to foster the growth and professionalisation of the women's game in Africa.

WAFCON: Record Prize Money Announced

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This new prize package marks a considerable rise from previous tournaments and signals CAF's ambition to establish the WAFCON as a premier global women's football competition.

The initiative is also part of a broader strategy to improve financial incentives for female players, coaches, and officials, thereby creating more opportunities throughout the continent.

The TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 is set to be the largest in the competition's history.

For the first time, the tournament will feature an expanded field of 16 national teams, up from previous editions, allowing more nations to compete on Africa's biggest stage. The teams will be drawn into four groups of four.

Hosted in the Moroccan cities of Rabat and Casablanca, the tournament will kick off on July 26, 2026, with the final scheduled for August 16, 2026, in Rabat.

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Beyond the prize money, the stakes are even higher as the tournament serves as a qualifier for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The top four teams will secure automatic entry into the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, adding another layer of intense competition as nations vie for both continental glory and a spot among the world's elite.