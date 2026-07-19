World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview
Advertisement

FIFA Boss Has Last Laugh as 2026 World Cup Generates Multi-Billion-Dollar Record Revenue

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 16:04 - 19 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
The 2026 FIFA World Cup has generated record revenues. Image: Imago
The FIFA president, who has faced criticism over his handling of key issues around the 2026 World Cup, has confirmed that his organisation has beat revenue targets.
Advertisement

FIFA is poised to reveal record revenues of $15 billion from this summer's World Cup, a figure that dramatically surpasses initial financial projections.

Advertisement

The governing body's member associations were informed of the significant income boost by President Gianni Infantino on Saturday. FIFA had originally forecast earnings of $11 billion.

According to The Guardian, a substantial portion of this increase comes from hospitality and ticketing, particularly through the lucrative secondary market, where FIFA collects a 15% commission from both the buyer and the seller.

This financial windfall is expected to benefit national football associations, though the specific details of how the funds will be distributed have not yet been finalised. The news provides a timely boost for Infantino, strengthening his position following a month of controversy surrounding the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Advertisement

Infantino's leadership faced criticism after FIFA was accused of yielding to pressure from President Donald Trump by overturning a red card given to US striker Folarin Balogun in a last-16 match against Paraguay. While FIFA maintains the decision was made independently by its disciplinary committee, the issue has caused discontent, especially among European federations.

Infantino Still Has Huge Support

FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the 2026 World Cup. Image: Imago

Despite the controversy, Infantino has secured over 200 pledges of support from member associations for his re-election in March. The promise of increased funding from the World Cup's success is likely to discourage any public expression of dissent from some associations.

The tournament's financial success could also bolster the United States' chances of hosting another World Cup, with the 2038 edition being the next available for bidding. At a reception on Friday, Trump expressed his country's strong interest.

Advertisement

"You should choose the United States of America again," he stated. "This time we will leave Canada and Mexico out." The US is also in discussions with FIFA to potentially host the Club World Cup in 2029.

As of Saturday evening, high-end VIP and hospitality packages for Sunday's final between Spain and Argentina in New Jersey were still available on FIFA's official ticketing portal. Tickets for the exclusive "trophy lounge" were priced at $34,500 (Ksh4.6 million) per person.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
FIFA World Cup
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
American Star Reveals David Rudisha’s Hand in His Stunning Win Over Emmanuel Wanyonyi
Athletics
19.07.2026
American Star Reveals David Rudisha’s Hand in His Stunning Win Over Emmanuel Wanyonyi
FIFA Boss Has Last Laugh as 2026 World Cup Generates Multi-Billion-Dollar Record Revenue
Football
19.07.2026
FIFA Boss Has Last Laugh as 2026 World Cup Generates Multi-Billion-Dollar Record Revenue
‘Life is Sometimes Unfair’ - Keely Hodgkinson Reflects on Recent Struggles After Series of Missed Targets
Athletics
19.07.2026
‘Life is Sometimes Unfair’ - Keely Hodgkinson Reflects on Recent Struggles After Series of Missed Targets
Harambee Stars Defender Plays Key Role as English Side Surprise Star-Studded Man United
Harambee Stars
19.07.2026
Harambee Stars Defender Plays Key Role as English Side Surprise Star-Studded Man United
Kenyan Prospect Handed Career-Defining Deal at Premier League Side Nottingham Forest
Football
19.07.2026
Kenyan Prospect Handed Career-Defining Deal at Premier League Side Nottingham Forest
Kylian Mbappe Beats Lionel Messi’s World Cup Record but He is Not Happy
Football
19.07.2026
Kylian Mbappe Beats Lionel Messi’s World Cup Record but He is Not Happy