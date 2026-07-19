FIFA Boss Has Last Laugh as 2026 World Cup Generates Multi-Billion-Dollar Record Revenue

The FIFA president, who has faced criticism over his handling of key issues around the 2026 World Cup, has confirmed that his organisation has beat revenue targets.

FIFA is poised to reveal record revenues of $15 billion from this summer's World Cup, a figure that dramatically surpasses initial financial projections.

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The governing body's member associations were informed of the significant income boost by President Gianni Infantino on Saturday. FIFA had originally forecast earnings of $11 billion.

According to The Guardian, a substantial portion of this increase comes from hospitality and ticketing, particularly through the lucrative secondary market, where FIFA collects a 15% commission from both the buyer and the seller.

This financial windfall is expected to benefit national football associations, though the specific details of how the funds will be distributed have not yet been finalised. The news provides a timely boost for Infantino, strengthening his position following a month of controversy surrounding the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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Infantino's leadership faced criticism after FIFA was accused of yielding to pressure from President Donald Trump by overturning a red card given to US striker Folarin Balogun in a last-16 match against Paraguay. While FIFA maintains the decision was made independently by its disciplinary committee, the issue has caused discontent, especially among European federations.

Infantino Still Has Huge Support

FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the 2026 World Cup. Image: Imago

Despite the controversy, Infantino has secured over 200 pledges of support from member associations for his re-election in March. The promise of increased funding from the World Cup's success is likely to discourage any public expression of dissent from some associations.

The tournament's financial success could also bolster the United States' chances of hosting another World Cup, with the 2038 edition being the next available for bidding. At a reception on Friday, Trump expressed his country's strong interest.

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"You should choose the United States of America again," he stated. "This time we will leave Canada and Mexico out." The US is also in discussions with FIFA to potentially host the Club World Cup in 2029.