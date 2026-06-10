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US Breaks Silence Over Why Somali Referee Was Denied Entry as He Recounts 11-Hour Ordeal in America

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 13:48 - 10 June 2026
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Omar Artan at work during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Image: Imago
The US government has given reasons why it barred Africa’s top referee Omar Artan from entering the country to officiate at the 2026 World Cup.
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A Somali soccer referee slated to officiate at the World Cup was denied entry into the United States due to suspected ties to terrorist organizations, a US official stated Tuesday night.

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The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of visa privacy laws, confirmed that Omar Artan was refused admission over his "association with suspected members of terror organisations."

Earlier on Tuesday, Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House FIFA Task Force, had said Artan was denied entry for a "very good reason" but did not provide further details.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed in a statement that Artan was turned away at Miami International Airport on Saturday due to "vetting concerns," without elaborating. This occurred despite Artan having been issued a US visa just last week, processed by the Somalia Embassy in Kenya.

In an interview with The New York Times, Artan recounted an 11-hour interrogation by border officials in Miami. He said they questioned his reasons for travel and probed him about Somali politics and the al-Shabab militant group. Artan stated he provided FIFA documentation and photographs from his refereeing career as proof of his purpose.

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Artan Responds to US Entry Denial

Africa’s best referee Omar Artan from Somalia has been locked out of the World Cup. Image: Imago

Following the lengthy questioning, he was placed in a holding cell before being put on a return flight to Istanbul, his connecting city.

"I think that they have a problem with my country," Artan told the Times, insisting he had all the correct documents and was not given a reason for the refusal.

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Artan, who was named Africa's best male referee in 2025, was on track to become the first Somali to officiate at a World Cup. FIFA acknowledged the situation, stating it was not involved in the immigration process and had been informed by US authorities that Artan's "status will not be changed at present."

The decision to bar a FIFA-appointed official from a host nation is highly unusual. Artan was scheduled to join other World Cup referees at their training base in Miami ahead of the tournament, which begins Thursday.

Hero’s Welcome Back Home for Referee

Omar Artan: Why Somali Referee Cannot Officiate World Cup Matches in Canada or Mexico After US Entry Denial
Omar Artan at work. Image: Imago
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On Wednesday, Artan received a hero's welcome upon his return to Mogadishu, Somalia's capital. Hundreds of supporters, government officials, and members of the Somali football community gathered at Aden Adde International Airport, waving national flags and draping one over him as he disembarked.

"I promise you, God willing, that I will attend the next one," Artan declared to the cheering crowd. "I want the Somali public to take comfort in this and remain confident."

He was then escorted to the airport's VIP terminal to meet with Somalia's Minister of Youth and Sports and other dignitaries. The Somali government has stated its US embassy is working to resolve the issue.

The incident has raised concerns regarding the impact of US travel restrictions on the World Cup. Somalia is one of nearly 40 countries, most of them in Africa, subject to stricter immigration policies implemented under the Trump administration, leading to fears that fans, players, and officials with valid visas could still be denied entry.

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