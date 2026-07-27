Botswana Sprint Star Opens Up on Failed US Move That Changed His Career

Botswana Sprint Star Opens Up on Failed US Move That Changed His Career

Botswana Sprint Star Opens Up on Failed US Move That Changed His Career: 'I Struggled'

The African 400m champion has explained why a failed move to the US ultimately transformed his career.

Lee Eppie has reflected on how his failed move to the United States in 2022 ultimately became a turning point in his career.

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The Botswana sprint star joined Mississippi State University hoping to accelerate his development, but a difficult spell forced him to return home sooner than expected.

Looking back, Lee Eppie believes the setback proved to be a blessing in disguise, paving the way for greater success than he had initially imagined.

Lee Eppie: It Didn’t Work For Me

"It didn’t work out for me," Eppie admitted in an interview with Olympics.com. "I went there for school and to compete, but I struggled."

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The demanding nature of the US collegiate system, with its long seasons, constant travel, and limited recovery time, was overwhelming for the young athlete.

His childhood coach, Chilume Ntshwarang, noted the strain, telling Business Weekly last year, "The college season is very long. We had to close the gaps that were affecting him."

In a pivotal decision, Eppie chose to return home to Botswana. There, he reunited with coach Johnson Kubisa, a key figure in his early development, and continued working with Ntshwarang. "My current coach believed in me when nobody did," the runner stated.

Back on home soil, the focus shifted from simply training harder to training smarter. Eppie worked on refining his technique, rebuilding his confidence, and rediscovering his speed.

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The results came steadily as he shaved his times from 45 seconds down to the 44-second range, cementing his place in Botswana's formidable 400m program.

Botswana has become a global powerhouse in the event, boasting titles as Olympic 4x400m silver medallists, world 4x400m champions, and World Relays champions.

The nation also produced individual 400m world champion Collen Kebinatshipi, following in the footsteps of legends like Amantle Montsho and Isaac Makwala.

Earning his spot among such talent was a daunting prospect. "When I came back, I was nervous," Eppie confessed. "I was thinking, am I going to make the team?"

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Although he made the squad for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, he did not compete in the team's historic silver-medal run.

A year later, however, he was no longer questioning his place. At the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, he ran a powerful opening leg to help secure the 4x400m relay gold medal.

Often tasked with running the first leg, Eppie plays a crucial, if not always glamorous, role. He sets the tone, absorbs the initial pressure, and establishes the team's rhythm. "We know if everyone does their job, we can win," he said.

For an athlete accustomed to sharing the spotlight, standing alone atop the podium was a new and profound experience. After years of collective triumphs, Botswana's Lee Eppie has finally secured his first major individual gold medal, a milestone he describes as simply "amazing."

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Eppie has been a key component of a Botswana relay squad that has produced some of the fastest times in history. This team-first mentality culminated in a spectacular gold medal performance at the World Relays 2025 in Gaborone, where they set a new championship record on home soil.

"It was crazy," Eppie recalled of the unforgettable moment. "We wanted to break the world record at home. Running that time at that stage of the season was unbelievable."

He acknowledged the role of competition in their success, adding, "But we cannot run a world record by ourselves. We need other teams to push us."

Despite the numerous relay medals, a significant piece of the puzzle was missing from Eppie's career: individual glory. That all changed at the African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra.

After years of celebrating with his teammates, Eppie finally had his moment, winning his first individual gold. The achievement held a special significance for the veteran sprinter.

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"I’ve never won an individual gold before," he stated. "I’ve won medals in relays, but this is different. To win here in Accra feels amazing."