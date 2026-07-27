Edmund Serem Strikes First Gold as Kenya Sweep Steeplechase at 2026 Commonwealth Games

Team Kenya claimed a 1-2-3 in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games, bringing home the long-awaited gold medal.

Kenya won its first gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in the most brilliant of fashions when her athletes swept the men’s steeplechase in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday.

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Having seen Diana Wanza miss gold to settle for silver in the women’s 10,000m just moments earlier, Edmud Serem, Leonard Bett and Simon Koech took to the track carrying hopes for gold in a race that Kenya has dominated for decades.

They lived up to the billing as the three Kenyans took command of the race from the start. The trio would constantly exchange leads until the final lap when a battle for gold ensued.

Battle For Gold in Final Stretch

As the bell went, it was clear that all three medals would be swept by the Kenyans as they left their rivals behind but what was not certain is who would clinch which medal.

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In the final 50m, Serem got ahead of Koech, who was hot on his heels, the two pushing each other up to the end as the former edged it with a slight margin.

Serem would win the race 8:18.23 ahead of Koech, who settled for silver in 8:18.59, as Bett completed a Kenyan 1-2-3 in a time of 8:21.63 for the bronze medal.