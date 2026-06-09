Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan will not be at the World Cup. Image: Imago

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan will not be at the World Cup. Image: Imago

Somali Referee Officially Out of World Cup as FIFA Distances Itself from US Visa Saga

Referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan from Somalia will not realise his dream of officiating at the World Cup after FIFA confirmed that it is unable to help him gain entry into the US.

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has been removed from the officiating roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being denied entry into the United States.

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The decision ends what would have been a historic first appearance for a Somali match official at the prestigious tournament.

Artan, who was named the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) Men's Referee of the Year in 2025, was reportedly barred from entering the country at Miami International Airport and is now in Turkey. US immigration authorities have not publicly stated the reason for their decision.

In a formal statement, FIFA confirmed Artan's removal from the tournament following discussions with American officials.

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FIFA Seals Omar Abdulkadir Artan Fate

Africa's top referee Omar Artan in action at AFCON 2025. Image: Imago

"FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States," the world football governing body announced.

FIFA clarified that it does not interfere with the immigration procedures of host nations. "In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country," the statement continued, adding that authorities had indicated Artan's status "will not be changed at present."

A FIFA-accredited referee since 2018, Artan was one of 52 referees selected for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. His officiating experience includes the Africa Cup of Nations and Somalia's domestic league.

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Somalia is one of several nations impacted by travel restrictions implemented during the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Dream Crashed for Trailblazing Somali Ref

Samali referee Omar Artan has been denied entry into the United States. Image: Imago

A senior adviser to Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports confirmed to the BBC that Artan was traveling with valid documents. An official at the Somali embassy in Nairobi also noted that Artan had been issued a diplomatic passport to ease travel after facing previous visa-related issues. The Somali Football Federation has reportedly contacted FIFA to seek urgent clarification on the matter.

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Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House Task Force on the World Cup, supported the border agency's action. "While I can't go into the derog [derogatory information] on that, I can tell you it was the right decision by customs and border patrol and I support that decision," he told BBC World Service.