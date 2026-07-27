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Michael Olunga: Harambee Stars Captain Provides Health Update After Lengthy Injury Lay-off

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 13:31 - 27 July 2026
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Michael Olunga.
The Kenyan striker has opened up about his progress having undergone surgery four months ago.
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Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga has shared his progress following an injury that saw him go under the knife four months ago.

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Olunga last played for his Qatari club Al-Arabi on March 13, when he only managed 37 minutes, before being taken off, as they drew 1-1 with Al-Ahli.

It was later emerged that he had suffered a pelvic injury that needed surgery with his club projecting that he would be out for eight weeks.

“Our player, Michael Olunga, suffered a pelvic injury. He underwent successful surgery this morning in Paris, France,” Al Arabi said via a social media post in early April.

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That effectively ended Olunga’s season but his latest update now suggests he is fully fit and ready for the new season.

Olunga Confirms Return to Action

“Preseason 26. 4 months post-surgery. Happy to be back at it. God the greatest,” Olunga posted on social media, accompanying the update with photos of him in training.

It is welcome news for Al-Arabi ahead of the 2026-27 campaign as well as Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy who will need a fully fit Olunga when the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers kick off in September with matches against Guinea and Eritrea.

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Olunga, who has had to deal with injuries in the last couple of seasons, had played 17 matches in all competitions for Al-Arabi, scoring seven goals while providing two assists, before his lengthy injury lay-off.

The striker will be entering the final year of his contract with Al-Arabi, who he joined as a free agent in 2025, following the end of his four-and-a-half-year spell at Al-Duhail, and will hope to find the back of the net more consistently to earn a new deal.

Al-Arabi are currently in pre-season camp in the Spanish city of Estepona where they have played a friendly match against Lions of Gibraltar, winning 3-0, and will take on FC Neom of Saudi Arabia on Monday night.

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