Michael Olunga: Harambee Stars Captain Provides Health Update After Lengthy Injury Lay-off

The Kenyan striker has opened up about his progress having undergone surgery four months ago.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga has shared his progress following an injury that saw him go under the knife four months ago.

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Olunga last played for his Qatari club Al-Arabi on March 13, when he only managed 37 minutes, before being taken off, as they drew 1-1 with Al-Ahli.

It was later emerged that he had suffered a pelvic injury that needed surgery with his club projecting that he would be out for eight weeks.

“Our player, Michael Olunga, suffered a pelvic injury. He underwent successful surgery this morning in Paris, France,” Al Arabi said via a social media post in early April.

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That effectively ended Olunga’s season but his latest update now suggests he is fully fit and ready for the new season.

Olunga Confirms Return to Action

Preseason 26

4months post surgery . Happy to be back at it🙏🏾. God the greatest pic.twitter.com/hs83Xb2eFL — MICHAEL OLUNGA (@OgadaOlunga) July 26, 2026

“Preseason 26. 4 months post-surgery. Happy to be back at it. God the greatest,” Olunga posted on social media, accompanying the update with photos of him in training.

It is welcome news for Al-Arabi ahead of the 2026-27 campaign as well as Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy who will need a fully fit Olunga when the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers kick off in September with matches against Guinea and Eritrea.

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Olunga, who has had to deal with injuries in the last couple of seasons, had played 17 matches in all competitions for Al-Arabi, scoring seven goals while providing two assists, before his lengthy injury lay-off.

The striker will be entering the final year of his contract with Al-Arabi, who he joined as a free agent in 2025, following the end of his four-and-a-half-year spell at Al-Duhail, and will hope to find the back of the net more consistently to earn a new deal.