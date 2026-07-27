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Arsenal Fan Favourite Seeks Healing Touch in Africa After Scary Injury at World Cup

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 15:01 - 27 July 2026
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William Saliba is reconnecting with his extended family in Cameroon as he recovers from a back injury.
The defender was instrumental in Arsenal’s Premier League title win before playing a key role at the World Cup where he sustained a worrying injury.
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Arsenal's standout defender, William Saliba, has taken a break from his post-World Cup recovery to embark on a meaningful trip to Cameroon, his mother's native country.

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The French international is using his time away from the pitch to reconnect with his family roots. A key moment of his visit was a meeting in Yaounde with Cameroonian football legend Samuel Eto'o, who now serves as the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT). The two were photographed together while engaging in conversation about the sport.

Saliba then visited his grandmother, met with local personalities including Ayi Ventilateur and Ali Hob, and gifted signed Arsenal shirts during the gathering.

Born in Bondy, France, Saliba had the option to represent Cameroon internationally through his maternal lineage. However, he ultimately committed to playing for France, where he has become recognised as one of the top central defenders in European football.

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Quality Time with Extended Family in Cameroon

This trip has also provided the 25-year-old with an opportunity to spend quality time with his relatives. Despite his successful career in Europe, Saliba has maintained strong family connections in Cameroon. On previous visits, he has been greeted enthusiastically by local fans in cities like Douala, with crowds gathering for photos and autographs.

The visit follows a strenuous period for the player. Saliba was part of the French squad that reached the World Cup semi-finals, but his tournament was cut short by a back injury sustained against Spain. While Arsenal has stated that surgery will not be necessary, he is facing a significant period of rehabilitation.

For the time being, Saliba is focusing on his personal life, embracing the country and culture that are a fundamental part of his identity as he hopes the time away will speed up his recovery process. The journey serves as a reminder that even for a Premier League star, returning to one's family origins remains a cherished experience.

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