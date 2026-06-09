Omar Artan: Millions Africa’s Best Referee Will Miss After Heartbreaking World Cup Removal

Africa’s best referee Omar Artan from Somalia has been locked out of the World Cup. Image: Imago

Africa’s best referee Omar Artan from Somalia has been locked out of the World Cup. Image: Imago

Africa’s best referee Omar Artan from Somalia has been dropped from the World Cup after being denied entry into the US but just how much will he miss?

Omar Abdulkadir Artan is crestfallen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Somali referee was set to become the first match official from his country to ever officiate at the World Cup but this dream has been shattered.

Artan, who is Africa’s best referee, having been crowned 2025 Referee of the Year at the CAF Awards, was denied entry into the United States of America last weekend.

The 34-year-old had arrived in Miami, Florida ready to join his colleagues for final training ahead of the 2026 World Cup that kicks off on Thursday June, 11 but he was turned back over what US immigration officials have described as ‘vetting concerns.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

FIFA Delivers Knockout Blow

Samali referee Omar Artan has been denied entry into the United States. Image: Imago

Artan returned to Istanbul, hoping that the situation would be resolved and see him head back to the World Cup but with Somalia one of several nations impacted by travel restrictions implemented during the administration of US President Donald Trump, his fate was sealed when FIFA delivered the heartbreaking news.

"FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States," the world football governing body announced.

"In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country," the statement continued, adding that authorities had indicated Artan's status "will not be changed at present."

Advertisement

Advertisement

That news did not just crush Artan’s dream but will also see him miss out on a life-changing fortune.

How Much Will Omar Artan Miss?

Omar Artan at work during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Image: Imago

According to the Mirror, all centre referees at the 2026 World Cup are guaranteed a basic pay of $100,000 (Ksh12.9 million) for their participation in the six-week tournament. This is a rise on the $70,000 (Ksh9 million) that referees were reportedly paid during the 2022 World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, they earned significant match bonuses in 2022, specifically $3,000 (Ksh388,050) per group stage match and $10,000 (Ksh1.3 million) per knockout stage game and this will likely remain the same or increase during the 2026 edition.

A total of 52 centre referees, 88 assistants and 30 VAR officials from across all six confederations and 50 Member Associations were appointed to officiate at the 2026 World Cup and they will oversee 104 matches with Artan among seven centre referees from Africa.