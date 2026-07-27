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Gor Mahia Suffer Heartbreaking Late Defeat to Uganda's Vipers SC in CECAFA Kagame Cup

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 17:56 - 27 July 2026
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Gor Mahia Suffer Heartbreaking Late Defeat to Uganda's Vipers SC in CECAFA Kagame Cup
Gor Mahia Suffer Heartbreaking Late Defeat to Uganda's Vipers SC in CECAFA Kagame Cup Image source: Gor Mahia
Gor Mahia's impressive start to the tournament was halted by a dramatic twist in their second Group A match, where they lost to Vipers SC.
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Gor Mahia suffered a 1-0 defeat to Uganda's Vipers SC in their second CECAFA Kagame Cup Group A match on Monday, July 27.

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Gor Mahia kicked off their Group A campaign with a dominant 5-0 win over Rwandan champions APR FC on Friday, July 24, at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

They are set to play Djibouti's FC Garde Républicaine in their final Group A match on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Gor Mahia vs Vipers SC: Full Report

Gor Mahia dominated the opening 15 minutes of the contest, stringing together brilliant passing combinations only to be repeatedly turned away by a resolute Vipers SC defence.

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In response, Vipers adopted a heavily physical approach to their attacking play, leaving several Gor Mahia players grounded after aggressive challenges.

Despite controlling early possession, Gor Mahia were forced to weather this rugged tactical disruption as they searched for an opening goal.

Vipers SC came close to breaking the deadlock in the 23rd minute, but Gor Mahia defended decisively to concede a corner, which the visitors failed to convert.

On the resulting counterattack, Gor Mahia squandered their charge and surrendered a free kick just outside the box, though Vipers were unable to capitalise on the opportunity.

Vipers SC threatened to break through again in the 32nd minute, but the Gor Mahia defence acted swiftly to clear the ball away.

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Coming out for the second half, Gor Mahia looked intent on turning the tide after Vipers SC controlled the opening 45 minutes.

However, the visitors quickly dampened that momentum with relentless attacking hunger and sharp, accurate passing from the back that kept K'Ogalo on the back foot.

Both sides pushed for a breakthrough as the second half wore on, but play remained largely bogged down in midfield with clear chances at a premium.

Even with Gor Mahia introducing fresh legs from the bench, neither team could break the deadlock heading past the 72nd minute.

Gor Mahia pushed relentlessly heading into the 84th minute while Vipers SC remained dangerous on the break, but neither side could find the decisive touch in an end-to-end finish.

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Vipers SC broke the deadlock in the 93rd minute to claim a dramatic late winner and secure automatic qualification for the semifinals.

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