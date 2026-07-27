Ferdinand Omanyala Learns 100m Semi-Final Opponents as Commonwealth Games Title Defence Begins

Ferdinand Omanyala will have to overcome a formidable field in the semi-final to keep his Commonwealth Games dream alive.

Africa’s fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala, will kickstart his Commonwealth Games 100m title defence on Tuesday, July 28.

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Ferdinand Omanyala won the title at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, becoming the first Kenyan to achieve the feat in 60 years. Seraphino Antao was the Kenyan who had won the title before Ferdinand Omanyala in 1962.

The Kenyan sprint star dethroned the defending champion Akani Simbine to cross the finish line in 10.02 seconds. Simbine took silver in 10.13 seconds, and Sri Lanka's Yupun Abeykoon secured bronze in 10.14 seconds.

Ferdinand Omanyala Semi-Final Opponents Revealed

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The defending champion will face an uphill task in his bid to make history. He has been placed in the second semi-final of the men’s 100m where he will line up against some of the strongest 100m runners.

Out to give Ferdinand Omanyala a run for his money will be Bradley Nkoana, who won his heat in the men’s 100m first round.

Bradley Nkoana has enjoyed an amazing season and will be seeking individual glory at the Commonwealth Games.

Another athlete who will be looking to challenge the defending champion will be Jeremiah Azu, the 2025 world indoor champion.

Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ajayi, fresh from a dominant victory over world champion Obliquee Seville at the Diamond League Meeting in London, will also be looking to impress. Others in the mix include Elliot Jones, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, Omari Lewis and Rohan Browning.

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Meanwhile, the first semi-final features an exceptionally competitive lineup, headlined by Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme and Ghana's Benjamin Azamati.

The heat pits rising stars against seasoned contenders, including Nigeria's Favour Ashe and Australia's Lachlan Kennedy and Kenya’s Meshack Babu. Cheswill Johnson and Duan Asemota will also be lining up.

Featuring a star-studded lineup, the third semi-final brings together Gift Leotlela, Ackeem Blake, and Jerome Blake alongside Kuron Griffith, Mojela Koneshe, Adekalu Nicholas Fakorede, Edward Nketia, and Cejhae Greene.