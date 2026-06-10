Omar Artan: Why Somali Referee Cannot Officiate World Cup Matches in Canada or Mexico After US Entry Denial

Omar Artan: Why Somali Referee Cannot Officiate World Cup Matches in Canada or Mexico After US Entry Denial

Omar Artan: Why Africa's Best Referee Cannot Officiate World Cup Matches in Canada or Mexico After US Entry Denial

Despite Canada and Mexico also hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Omar Abdulkadir Artan was ruled out of the tournament because of FIFA rules.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off, one of its most celebrated referees has been sidelined after being denied entry into the United States, one of the tournament's three host nations.

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Omar Abdulkadir Artan, the first Somali referee ever selected for a World Cup, was turned away by US immigration officials in Miami.

After being pulled aside for additional screening, he was deemed inadmissible and prevented from entering the country.

Speaking to the New York Times, Artan expressed his profound disappointment with the decision. He is reportedly now in Istanbul, Turkey, awaiting any potential resolution.

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"Vetting Concerns" Spark Outrage

Artan arrived in Miami with what the Somali government described as all necessary documentation, including a valid U.S. visa. Despite this, U.S. authorities cited "vetting concerns" as the reason for his inadmissibility.

FIFA confirmed Artan's removal from the tournament's referee list, stating it is "not involved in host country immigration processes" and that the host government "ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country."

The decision has drawn sharp criticism. Former Swiss international Ramon Vega, who played for Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic, wrote on LinkedIn: "FIFA failed miserably in this regard. The slogan 'Football unites' rang hollow. Disgrace."

Vega also referenced a 2017 statement from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who had insisted that any qualifying team, including its supporters and officials, "need to have access to the country, otherwise there is no World Cup."

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The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hassan Ali Khaire, also voiced his frustration on X (formerly Twitter). "I am deeply disappointed by the news that Omar Artan, Africa's finest referee and one of the best in the world, may be unable to officiate at the FIFA World Cup due to visa-related circumstances," he posted.

"He represents not only Somalia, but also the aspirations of millions of young Africans who believe excellence should be recognised on the world stage."

Why Artan Cannot Officiate Matches in Canada & Mexico

Questions were also raised as to why Artan could not officiate matches in the other host nations, Canada and Mexico.

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The answer lies in logistics. Pierluigi Collina, FIFA's head of refereeing, established a mandatory training hub in Miami for all 140 match officials. Because all referees are required to be based at this central location for training and security, Artan's inability to enter the U.S. effectively disqualifies him from the entire tournament.

As the football world grapples with the fallout from a controversial travel ban, a top official has expressed hope for a resolution, stating, "Football is at its best when it brings people together and celebrates merit, inclusion, and opportunity."

The sentiment was echoed in a message of solidarity: "Omar, Africa and the world stand with you."

However, the White House has defended the border measures. Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House Task Force on the World Cup, told the BBC World Service that while he could not disclose specific "derogatory information," the decision made by Customs and Border Protection was "the right decision, and I support that decision."

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Who is Omar Abdulkadir Artan

At 33, Omar Abdulkadir Artan is one of African football's most respected and decorated officials. Born in Mogadishu in 1992, he became a FIFA-listed referee in 2018 and has steadily climbed the ranks.

In January 2024, he made history as the first Somali to officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations, taking charge of the match between Tunisia and Namibia.

He later became the first from his country to oversee a continental final, the CAF Champions League clash between Egypt's Pyramids FC and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns.