Somali Referee Lands Big Job Days After Heartbreaking World Cup Snub

Omar Artan has been appointed to official the 2026 UEFA Super Cup. Image: UEFA

Omar Artan has been appointed to official the 2026 UEFA Super Cup. Image: UEFA

Africa’s top referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has been appointed to officiate a high-profile match by UEFA less than a week after he was dropped from the World Cup roster.

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has been appointed to officiate the 2026 UEFA Super Cup, a remarkable turn of events just days after being controversially excluded from the FIFA World Cup.

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UEFA confirmed on Thursday that Artan will take charge of the prestigious match between Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and Europa League champions Aston Villa. The game is scheduled for August 12 in Salzburg, Austria.

This high-profile assignment makes Artan the first Somali referee to oversee a major UEFA club final.

The appointment comes less than a week after the 34-year-old was removed from the list of officials for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Artan, who was set to make history as the first Somali referee at the tournament, was denied entry into the United States despite holding a valid visa, leading FIFA to withdraw his selection.

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However, this setback has been swiftly followed by one of the most significant opportunities in European club football. UEFA stated that the decision was made in consultation with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as part of a cooperation agreement to enhance refereeing standards and create opportunities for officials from both continents.

UEFA President Lauds Omar Artan

Omar Artan at work during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Image: Imago

Artan's selection is a testament to his growing reputation. In 2025, he was named CAF Men's Referee of the Year and has officiated numerous high-stakes matches, including Africa Cup of Nations fixtures and the second leg of the 2025/26 CAF Champions League final.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin praised the appointment. “Omar Artan is an excellent young but already experienced referee, who has proven himself at the highest competition level of the Confederation of African Football,” Ceferin said as per a statement on UEFA’s website.

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“Football is made to connect people, and UEFA wants to show its respect to Omar and his outstanding officiating skills, which had earned him such a prestigious nomination. I am grateful to my friend CAF President Patrice Motsepe for supporting enthusiastically our initiative.”

CAF president Patrice Motsepe also weighed in on Artan’s appointment. “Omar Artan has made Somalia and the entire people of the African Continent, extremely proud. His receipt of the CAF Men’s Referee of the Year Award 2025 and his appointment as a referee of the FIFA World Cup 2026 are a recognition of his world-class refereeing ability and the international respect that he enjoys,” said the CAF boss.

World United Behind Somali Referee

Omar Artan and Somalia President. Image: Omar Artan/Facebook

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“I am very thankful to my friend, Aleksander Ceferin for enabling Omar Artan to officiate the UEFA Super Cup 2026 match. This is a great honour for Omar Artan and for African referees and is also an excellent example of football, bringing together and uniting people from Africa and Europe and worldwide.”

The appointment carries immense significance for Somalia, a nation that has faced significant challenges in gaining representation on the world's biggest sporting stages. Artan's journey from Mogadishu to the elite ranks of international refereeing has been a source of pride across East Africa.

Despite the disappointment of missing the World Cup, Artan received a hero's welcome upon his return to Somalia, with fans and officials celebrating his achievements. His Super Cup assignment ensures he will still officiate one of the most-watched matches of the year.

The UEFA Super Cup, the traditional curtain-raiser for the European season, will pit a dominant Paris Saint-Germain against an Aston Villa side fresh from a historic Europa League triumph. The match will provide Artan with a global platform to showcase the skills that have made him one of Africa's most respected officials.

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