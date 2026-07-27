AFC Leopards Bolster Technical Bench with Appointment of Former Bandari FC Coach

Bernard Mwalala is expected to bring his wealth of coaching experience to AFC Leopards' technical bench.

AFC Leopards SC have officially strengthened their technical bench following the appointment of Bernard Mwalala as the club’s new first assistant coach.

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The announcement marks a significant strategic move for the FKF Premier League giants as they look to build a formidable coaching staff capable of challenging for top-tier silverware this season.

Mwalala, a household name in Kenyan football, brings a wealth of tactical knowledge, high-level experience, and a proven track record of managing top clubs across the country.

A Proven Track Record in Kenyan Football

Mwalala joins Ingwe with an impressive coaching resume. Most recently serving as the head coach at Bandari FC, he established himself as one of the sharpest tactical minds in the top flight, famously leading the Dockers to FKF Cup glory in 2019.

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His managerial career in the FKF Premier League spans several high-profile clubs. Beyond his success at Bandari FC, Mwalala has held head coaching positions at Nzoia Sugar FC, Kakamega Homeboyz, and Ulinzi Stars.

Before stepping into top-flight head coaching roles, Mwalala cut his teeth in assistant roles across the region. His coaching journey includes valuable stints as an assistant coach with Tanzanian outfit Coastal Union as well as FKF-PL side Shabana FC, alongside various other roles within the football pyramid.

As a player, Mwalala was a lethal forward and a former Kenyan international, representing Harambee Stars. His transition from an elite player to an accomplished coach gives him a unique ability to relate to players, understand high-pressure environments, and mentor young talent on and off the pitch.

Bernard Mwalala: A Major Boost for AFC Leopards’ Ambitions

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The decision to bring Mwalala on board as the first assistant coach highlights AFC Leopards’ determination to add tactical depth and strategic experience to their technical bench.

His presence will provide crucial support to the head coach, aiding in match preparation, tactical adjustments, and squad rotation throughout a demanding season.

The club's leadership and technical hierarchy are confident that his dynamic energy and elite pedigree will complement the existing staff seamlessly.

“We have a new addition to our technical bench. Bernard Mwalala joins AFC Leopards as the first assistant coach. The experienced former FKF Cup-winning coach joins us from Bandari FC, where he served as the head coach,” AFC Leopards said in a statement.

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