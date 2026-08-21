Shericka Jackson Reveals Emotional Struggle After Death of Long-Time Coach: 'I Miss Him'

Shericka Jackson has opened up about the difficult period she has faced since the loss of her long-time coach, Stephen Francis.

Shericka Jackson has opened up about her emotions following the death of her long-time coach, Stephen Francis, who passed away at the age of 64 after battling illness.

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As the co-founder of the renowned MVP Track & Field Club, Francis played a pivotal role in transforming Jamaica into a global sprinting powerhouse, proving that elite athletes could train at home while competing at the highest level internationally.

His relentless pursuit of excellence helped guide some of Jamaica's most celebrated sprinters to world titles and Olympic glory, including multiple-time world champion Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Shericka Jackson: It’s Really Rough

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Speaking ahead of the Diamond League Meeting in Lausanne, Shericka Jackson said the past few weeks had been particularly difficult as she tried to process the death of Stephen Francis, who had been part of her life since she was 19.

Now 32, she explained that losing someone who had been such a significant presence for so many years had left her struggling to adjust to a reality without him.

She remembered Stephen Francis as a kind person and said that, while others may have experienced a different side of his personality, she had also seen his warmth and the positive qualities he brought into her life.

Shericka Jackson said his influence would remain with her permanently and expressed deep appreciation for everything he had done for her, while admitting that she continued to feel his absence.

The two-time world 200m silver medallist also acknowledged that she was finding it difficult to manage the emotions that had followed his death. She described herself as someone who feels things deeply, particularly during painful periods, and said she is still trying to understand and accept everything she is going through.

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Jackson admitted that she is not yet in a good place emotionally, but said returning to training has given her something to focus on. She explained that being back on the track was part of her effort to cope with the loss and gradually rediscover her connection with the sport, even as she continues to deal with the pain of losing her coach.

“It's been a rough couple of weeks. I knew him when I was 19, and now I'm 32. So, for that part of my life to feel like it's gone, well, it's gone forever. I think it's really rough. And he was a really, really nice person. Yes, a lot of people probably get to experience the bad side, they would say, but I get to experience the good side also,” Shericka Jackson told Citius Mag.

“And he's somebody who will forever be in my heart. Forever grateful for him. And I miss him. I'm trying to come to terms with losing a coach, come to terms with my emotions. I'm a very emotional person most of the time, especially when I feel like I'm hurt.

“And now I'm trying to come to terms with my emotions. I'm trying to be okay because, with all honesty, I'm not okay. But as I said, I'm back out here. I'm trying to see how best I can ease how I feel inside just by being out here, doing something I'm trying to fall in love with again. I think every time I fall in love with the sport all over again, something happens and takes away a little bit of my joy. It has been difficult.”

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Shericka Jackson reflected on how dramatically her emotional state had changed in a short period, recalling that June had been one of the happiest periods of her life before events following the Prefontaine Classic left her facing some of her most difficult days.

The two-time world 100m silver medallist acknowledged that the emotional strain had also affected her approach to training.

There were occasions when she did not feel mentally prepared to practice, and rather than forcing herself through those sessions, she chose to stay away.

As a result, Jackson admitted that she is unsure whether she remains in the same physical condition she was in during June or the early part of July.

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Despite the uncertainty, she said she was continuing to show up and do her job while taking each day as it comes. Jackson also recognised that, regardless of what an athlete may be experiencing personally, public expectations often remain focused on performances and results.

“Back in June, I was my happiest, I believe. And then right after Prefontaine is probably one of my saddest moments now. So it's not something that I really say, okay, then I show up at practice sometimes, and I'm really not in the mood. If I'm not in the mood, I stay home. So, I don't know if I'm as fit as back in June or probably early part of July. But I'm here. You know, sometimes it's our job,” he said.