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Harambee Stars Prospect Faces Long Layoff After Devastating ACL Injury

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 18:56 - 20 August 2026
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Tyler Onyango: Harambee Stars Prospect Faces Long Layoff After Devastating ACL Injury
Harambee Stars Prospect Faces Long Layoff After Devastating ACL Injury
The former Everton midfielder has suffered a major setback that could keep him sidelined for an extended period.
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Sheffield Wednesday's season has been dealt a significant setback after manager Henrik Pedersen confirmed that new signing Tyler Onyango sustained a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

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The Kenyan midfielder was forced off early during the Owls' 2-1 opening day victory over Leyton Orient, a match where goals from Callum Slattery and Jamal Lowe secured the win. However, the triumph was overshadowed by the injury to the promising summer arrival.

Tyler Onyango Faces Lengthy Layoff After ACL Injury

Speaking to the media ahead of the upcoming fixture against Bradford City, Pedersen expressed his disappointment over the news.

"Tyler has injured his ACL and I think he will be out for many months," he stated. "It is so sad for him and for everyone.”

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While the exact timeline for his return is yet to be determined, an ACL injury of this nature could potentially sideline the former Everton youth player for the entire season. Onyango is expected to undergo surgery before starting a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Owls May Re-enter Transfer Market

The immediate priority for Sheffield Wednesday will be to support Onyango through his recovery. The club's medical staff will determine the best course of action, which typically begins with surgery followed by a long and challenging period of rehabilitation.

From a tactical standpoint, the injury may compel the club to seek a replacement before the transfer window closes.

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The Harambee Stars prospect had clearly impressed Pedersen, earning a start in the first game of the season. The manager might now look to recruit another tall, versatile defensive midfielder to fill the void.

With the transfer deadline approaching, any move would need to be made swiftly as the club evaluates its options in light of this unfortunate development.

A Versatile Player Lost

Tyler Onyango, who has had successful League One loan spells with Stockport County and Burton Albion, is known for his adaptability.

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Primarily a defensive midfielder, he is also capable of playing as a box-to-box midfielder or even dropping into central defence.

His physical presence and versatility are attributes not easily found among Wednesday's current midfield options, limiting Pedersen's tactical flexibility.

While the club still has time to bring in a replacement, either on loan or as a free agent, the loss of Onyango is a considerable blow so early in the campaign.

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