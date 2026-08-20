Pitso Mosimane to Bafana Bafana Move Hits Fresh Snag Ahead of AFCON Qualifiers

Pitso Mosimane's anticipated return to Bafana Bafana has hit an unexpected hurdle just weeks before crucial AFCON qualifiers.

With crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers just over a month away, the South African Football Association (SAFA) and prospective coach Pitso Mosimane are locked in a contract stalemate, leaving Bafana Bafana's preparations in jeopardy.

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Time is rapidly running out before the national team faces Guinea at home between September 23 and 25, followed by an away fixture against Eritrea from September 27 to 29.

These matches mark the start of the qualification campaign for the 2025 AFCON, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Pitso Mosimane Deal Hits Contract Hurdle

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Despite weeks of negotiations, SAFA and Pitso Mosimane have failed to reach an agreement on key issues, as reported by Times Live.

The national executive committee (NEC) had approved the 62-year-old as the successor to Hugo Broos on August 8, but without finalising the terms of his employment.

This would mark a return for Pitso Mosimane, who previously coached Bafana Bafana from July 2010 to June 2012 after serving as an assistant coach since 2007. The position became vacant after Broos retired following the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.

Sources indicate that a major sticking point revolves around Mosimane's desired backroom staff. He is reportedly insistent on bringing in fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga and analyst Musi Matlaba on a full-time basis.

While a compromise might see them appointed as assistant coaches, SAFA is said to want sole discretion over the remaining technical team appointments.

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The situation is further complicated by the status of Grant Johnson, the goalkeeper coach under Broos, who recently made allegations of unprofessionalism against the association.

Additionally, the role of Sundowns analyst Tinashe Mukandatsama, who worked part-time with the national team, remains uncertain if Matlaba is appointed.

SAFA Considers Backup Plans as Deadline Nears

The delay has created a vacuum, with international agents reportedly using the media to link their clients, such as Uruguayan Gustavo Poyet, to the vacant post.

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In response to the uncertainty, SAFA is believed to be developing contingency plans, with former coach Broos and technical director Molefi Ntseki considered as interim options if the Mosimane deal collapses.

Ideally, SAFA had hoped to announce the new coach last week to allow for timely squad selection and preparation. The preliminary squad is typically named a month before fixtures, giving the coach time to scout players across the country.