Lausanne Diamond League: Schedule, Start Time and Where to Watch Shericka Jackson and Co

Lausanne Diamond League: Schedule, Start Time and Where to Watch Shericka Jackson and Co

Lausanne Diamond League: Schedule, Start Time and Where to Watch Shericka Jackson and Co

Lausanne is set for a star-studded Diamond League meeting as some of the biggest names in athletics prepare for another thrilling night of action.

The world's top track and field athletes are set to descend on Lausanne, Switzerland, for the next stop in the prestigious Diamond League series.

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The action kicks off on Friday, August 21, with a host of global champions ready to compete. With the 2026 European Athletics Championships now in the past, the focus of the athletics world shifts back to the Diamond League circuit.

The series resumes at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, a city known as the "Olympic Capital." The meet, locally called Athletissima, will feature an elite lineup, including four-time European champion Amy Hunt, pole vault world record holder Armand "Mondo" Duplantis, and sprint sensations Shericka Jackson and Letsile Tebogo.

Local Swiss fans will have plenty to cheer for, with newly crowned European champions Audrey Werro (women's 800m) and Angelica Moser (women's pole vault) looking to shine on home soil. They will be joined by perennial contender Simon Ehammer in the men's long jump.

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Featuring a roster packed with Olympic and world champions, seasoned veterans, and emerging talents, the event promises a thrilling display of head-to-head competition and athletic excellence.

Lausanne Diamond League: Athletes to Watch

Great Britain's Amy Hunt delivered a dominant performance at the European Athletics Championships, securing the women's sprint double (100m and 200m), the women's 4x100m title, and a mixed 4x100m gold. Her four-medal haul made her the most decorated athlete of a single championship edition.

In Lausanne, she faces a major test in a highly anticipated women's 200m showdown against five-time Olympic medallist Shericka Jackson.

While the Jamaican star boasts a faster season's best of 21.87 seconds compared to Hunt's 22.19, the British champion has consistently proven she is a formidable competitor.

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The men's 200m is equally compelling, pitting two of Africa's premier sprinters against each other: Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo and Commonwealth champion Sinesipho Dambile.

Letsile Tebogo, who skipped the 2026 Commonwealth Games, will be keen to reassert his dominance. However, the Botswana superstar has had a mixed season and currently trails Dambile's season-best time of 19.74 with his own 19.84.

In the women's 800m, Swiss European champion Audrey Werro will take on 400m hurdles star Femke Broeders-Bol, who has shown impressive form over two laps, and Commonwealth silver medallist Lilian Odira in what is expected to be a highlight of the meet.

The men's 800m will see a clash between Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Paris 2024 runner-up Marco Arop. American Brandon Miller will also be in the mix, hoping to upset the established favourites.

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All eyes will be on "Mondo" Duplantis in the men's pole vault. In the women's event, Swiss European champion Angelica Moser will aim for a victory in front of her home crowd against a tough field that includes Team USA's Katie Moon and Sandi Morris.

Other Olympic champions to watch include Masai Russell in the women's 100m hurdles, Miltiadis Tentoglou in the men's long jump, and Neeraj Chopra in the men's javelin, all of whom are capable of making headlines.

Lausanne Diamond League 2026: Schedule

The main event is scheduled for Friday, August 21, with the men's pole vault taking place a day earlier on Thursday, August 20. All times are in East African Time.

19:00 – Pole Vault Men

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19:50 – Javelin Women

20:10 – Triple Jump Men

21:04 – 400m Hurdles Women

21:05 – Pole Vault Women

21:15 – 200m Women

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21:22 – Javelin Men

21:24 – 3000m Steeplechase Women

21:40 – 800m Men

21:48 – Long Jump Men

21:50 – 100m Hurdles Women

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22:00 – 5000m Men

22:32 – 800m Women

22:41 – 200m Men

How to Watch the Lausanne Diamond League

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The 2026 Diamond League series is broadcast in over 170 countries and territories through various television partners and streaming platforms.