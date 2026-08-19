Lausanne Diamond League: Odira and Cherotich Face Familiar Foes as Wanyonyi Eyes First 800m Win

Lilian Odira and Faith Cherotich are up against tough opposition while Emmanuel Wanyonyi will be looking to secure victory in his specialty in Lausanne.

Kenyan athletics powerhouses Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Lilian Odira, and Faith Cherotich are set to face a star-studded field as the Diamond League series makes its return to Lausanne, Switzerland.

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The prestigious Athletissima meeting, scheduled for Friday at the Pontaise Olympic Stadium, will feature some of the biggest names in track and field. The action will kick off a day earlier with a city event on the shores of Lake Geneva on Thursday.

For Emmanuel Wanyonyi, the reigning Olympic and world 800m champion, Lausanne holds special significance. It was here in 2024 that he delivered one of his career-best performances, clocking a remarkable 1:41.11, which stands as the joint second-fastest time in history.

Wanyonyi arrives in Switzerland in peak form, having recently set a new world 1000m record of 2:11.83 in Monaco last month, and will be hunting for his first 800m Diamond League win of the season.

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Tough Tests for Odira and Cherotich

He faces a formidable lineup, including Canada's Marco Arop, the current world leader who won the Paris Diamond League in 1:41.84, and American Brandon Miller, who triumphed at the London meeting.

In the women's 800m, world champion Lilian Odira will compete in a highly anticipated race against Swiss sensation Audrey Werro and Dutch star Femke Bol. Werro has had a phenomenal season, running 1:53.80 in Paris to move to third on the all-time list before securing the European title in Birmingham. Odira, who won the Diamond League meet in Eugene, adds another layer of world-class talent to the contest.

Faith Cherotich will carry Kenya's hopes in the 3000m steeplechase, where she is set for a thrilling showdown with Olympic champion Winfred Yavi. With both athletes having posted times of 8:51 this season, the race promises another classic duel between the reigning world and Olympic titleholders.

Beyond the Kenyan contingent, the Lausanne meeting will showcase a wealth of international talent. The men's 200m features Botswana's Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, who will go up against Puerto Rico’s Jose Figueroa and South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile in a field where all three have dipped below 19.85 seconds this year.

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