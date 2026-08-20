Eliud Kipchoge Backs Campaign to Raise KSh100 Million for Children with Disabilities

Eliud Kipchoge Backs Campaign to Raise KSh100 Million for Children with Disabilities

Eliud Kipchoge Backs Campaign to Raise KSh100 Million for Children with Disabilities

Eliud Kipchoge has thrown his support behind a major campaign seeking to transform the lives of children with disabilities.

Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge has thrown his support behind the Race for Mobility campaign, urging Kenyans to back efforts to raise KSh100 million to provide pediatric wheelchairs for children living with disabilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The campaign, spearheaded by Michael Panther, founder of Hope Mobility Kenya, seeks to raise the funds through his participation in the 2026 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, slated for October 25.

Through his lived experience as a Person living With Disabilities (PWD), Panther will take part in the 42-km race, becoming the first PWD to participate in that category of the acclaimed Nairobi Marathon.

Eliud Kipchoge Backs Panther's Push for Greater Mobility

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a courtesy call to Panther, Kipchoge offered his support, saying it was noble for someone with a disability to embark on a course that not only exemplifies endurance and perseverance but also seeks to change the lives of children and their families.

“It is really inspirational and motivational that someone who is differently abled is taking on such a rigorous exercise to impact children welfare. It is a show mental resilience that will break any social and physical barrier that hinders the active participation of the vulnerable and people living with disabilities in our communities,”

“Sports have a huge platform for everybody including children with disability. I would encourage them to take on any challenge in the different sports disciplines and conquer the world,” he noted.

Panther will participate in the marathon in a first-of-its-kind professional racing wheelchair, seeking to raise funds to acquire at least 200 custom-fitted pediatric wheelchairs for children living with disabilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Using the professional wheelchair, christened “the Red Ferrari,” Panther says he hopes to give children a lease of life by giving them a chance to access education, healthcare and a social life.

“I am excited to have Kipchoge here today. It gives me momentum and courage as I seek to immortalize his refrain ‘No Human is Limited.’ As a Champion for Mobility, participating in this marathon gives me hope to impact the lives of our children by giving them access to education, health care and a glimpse into friendships with their peers,” he said.

Race for Mobility Targets 200 Children

Funds raised through the campaign will enable Hope Mobility Kenya to manufacture and distribute specialised pediatric wheelchairs guided by the World Health Organization's recommended eight-step wheelchair service process, ensuring each child receives a wheelchair that is properly assessed, fitted and safe for long-term use.

In Kenya, according to the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), there is a shortfall of approximately 550,000 wheelchairs and assistive mobility devices, with 200,000 being children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Each of these specialised, life-changing wheelchairs costs roughly KSh50,000. When we provide a child with a custom-fitted wheelchair, following the WHO 8-step clinical guidelines, we ensure their safety; we don't just move their bodies…we open the doors to the classroom and allow their mothers to return to work,” he added.

Hope Mobility Kenya is a charity organisation that fabricates and distributes approximately 100,000 wheelchairs to Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in Kenya.

For every kilometre, Panther seeks to raise KSh1,000 from individual well-wishers, while corporate partners can support the campaign by donating any amount through M-Pesa Paybill No. 529901, Account No. 1152126093002.