Harambee Stars Winger Takes Major Step at Spanish Club Ahead of New Season
Real Sociedad have released their provisional squad numbers for the upcoming season, with Harambee Stars winger Job Ochieng among the notable players to receive a new assignment, according to a report from Diario Vasco.
Job Ochieng Handed No. 12 Shirt at Real Sociedad
Job Ochieng has been handed the number 12 shirt, a significant move as his age of 23 prevents him from moving between the first team and the B-team (Sanse).
The Harambee Stars ace has been training with the senior squad throughout the preseason and featured in his first-team debut last season after scoring nine goals in 25 appearances in the Segunda División.
Meanwhile, Jon Karrikaburu has been given number 19, though his future remains uncertain with a potential loan move to Burgos.
Goti will wear number 22, previously held by Wesley. The only unassigned first-team numbers are 6 and 25. The number 6 jersey was famously worn for many years by defender Aritz Elustondo.
Several Real Sociedad Players Receive New Shirt Numbers
Several other players have new numbers. Jon Pacheco, returning from a loan spell at Alavés, takes the number 16 shirt from Duje Ćaleta-Car.
Arsen Zakharyan switches from 21 to 23, the number formerly worn by Brais Méndez. Yangel Herrera will now wear number 21, vacating the number 12 now assigned to Ochieng.
This list remains provisional and is subject to change before the transfer window closes on September 1. The club is reportedly still active in the market, looking to sign at least a centre-back and a right-back, with a defensive midfielder and an attacker also on their wish list.
In a strategic move to keep a senior spot open for new signings, promising young defender Jon Martín will retain his B-team number 31, despite being a regular presence in the first-team setup since last season.