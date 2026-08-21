Harambee Stars Winger Takes Major Step at Spanish Club Ahead of New Season

Job Ochieng has taken a significant step forward at Real Sociedad, with the Spanish club making an important decision ahead of the new season.

Real Sociedad have released their provisional squad numbers for the upcoming season, with Harambee Stars winger Job Ochieng among the notable players to receive a new assignment, according to a report from Diario Vasco.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Job Ochieng Handed No. 12 Shirt at Real Sociedad

Job Ochieng has been handed the number 12 shirt, a significant move as his age of 23 prevents him from moving between the first team and the B-team (Sanse).

The Harambee Stars ace has been training with the senior squad throughout the preseason and featured in his first-team debut last season after scoring nine goals in 25 appearances in the Segunda División.

Meanwhile, Jon Karrikaburu has been given number 19, though his future remains uncertain with a potential loan move to Burgos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goti will wear number 22, previously held by Wesley. The only unassigned first-team numbers are 6 and 25. The number 6 jersey was famously worn for many years by defender Aritz Elustondo.

Several Real Sociedad Players Receive New Shirt Numbers

Several other players have new numbers. Jon Pacheco, returning from a loan spell at Alavés, takes the number 16 shirt from Duje Ćaleta-Car.

Arsen Zakharyan switches from 21 to 23, the number formerly worn by Brais Méndez. Yangel Herrera will now wear number 21, vacating the number 12 now assigned to Ochieng.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This list remains provisional and is subject to change before the transfer window closes on September 1. The club is reportedly still active in the market, looking to sign at least a centre-back and a right-back, with a defensive midfielder and an attacker also on their wish list.