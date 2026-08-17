Lilian Odira Faces Stern Test in Zurich as Audrey Werro and Keely Hodgkinson Renew Rivalry

Lilian Odira faces a major challenge in Zurich as some of the world's best 800m runners line up for a highly anticipated showdown.

Reigning world 800m champion Lilian Odira faces a stern test at Weltklasse Zürich on August 27, with the Kenyan set to line up against European champion Audrey Werro and Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson in what promises to be one of the season’s most competitive 800m showdowns.

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The race comes just 13 days after Audrey Werro stunned Keely Hodgkinson to claim the European 800m title in Birmingham, setting the stage for another high-profile battle when the leading middle-distance stars meet in Zurich.

Lilian Odira enters the contest as the reigning world champion and one of the leading names in the event. She won the 800m world title in Tokyo in 2025 with a personal-best 1:54.62, and World Athletics currently ranks her eighth on the all-time list.

Audrey Werro and Keely Hodgkinson Renew Their Rivalry

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The spotlight will naturally fall on Audrey Werro and Keely Hodgkinson after their dramatic European Championship final.

Werro produced a championship-record 1:54.81 to defeat Keely Hodgkinson, who finished second in 1:55.01, while Femke Broeders-Bol took bronze in 1:55.54.

The result added another chapter to an increasingly intriguing rivalry between the Swiss star and the Olympic champion.

Werro's triumph was particularly impressive given the drama that preceded it. She had fallen during her semi-final but was reinstated after a successful appeal before returning the following day to deliver a stunning performance in the final.

Lilian Odira Has a Big Opportunity in Zurich

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For Odira, the Zurich race presents an opportunity to remind the world's best that she remains a major force over two laps.

The Kenyan has already shown that she can deliver under pressure, winning the Prefontaine Classic and claiming a silver medal in the women’s 800m at the Commonwealth Games. Her presence adds another dimension to a field packed with championship pedigree and proven speed.

Keely Hodgkinson will be looking for a response after narrowly missing out on European gold, while Werro will be aiming to build on the form that has established her as one of the fastest 800m runners in history.