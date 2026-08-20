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Harambee Stars Goalkeeper Returns to Kenya After Orlando Pirates Move Collapses

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 15:11 - 20 August 2026
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Harambee Stars Goalkeeper Returns to Kenya After Orlando Pirates Move Collapses Image source: Mozzart Sport
The former Polokwane City is set for a fresh chapter back home after a dramatic turn in his South African career.
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Kenyan international goalkeeper Brian Bwire has secured a move to Tusker FC, bringing an end to a period of uncertainty following his departure from South African club Polokwane City.

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Bwire, who spent two seasons with Polokwane, found himself sidelined after declining to sign a contract extension.

The dispute resulted in him being frozen out of the team from January, missing the final 15 games of the season. His last appearance in a matchday squad was on the bench against Siwelele FC on February 14, with Lindokuhle Mathebula taking over the starting role.

Despite being the club's regular goalkeeper until the end of January, Bwire's only competitive minutes during this period came while on international duty with the Harambee Stars in March and June.

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Bwire Wins Contract Dispute After Polokwane City Freeze-Out

The contractual disagreement with Polokwane escalated and required intervention from the PSL's Dispute Resolution Chamber. The 26-year-old ultimately won the case and was granted his clearance, officially becoming a free agent.

Following his release, Bwire attracted interest from other South African top-flight clubs. Chippa United initially tabled an offer but later withdrew it.

Orlando Pirates then emerged as a potential destination, but the Soweto giants also pulled out of the deal under unclear circumstances at the last minute. The Buccaneers have since signed Dublin Boon from Stellenbosch FC.

Tusker Move Offers Fresh Start and CAF Confederation Cup Opportunity

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According to Kick Off, Brian Bwire has now put the saga behind him by signing a one-year contract with Kenyan powerhouse Tusker FC.

The move will see him compete in the CAF Confederation Cup, where Tusker is set to face Sudanese club Al Ahli Madani in the first qualifying round.

Meanwhile, Polokwane City is still set to receive compensation through the FIFA Club Benefits Programme for Bwire's involvement in World Cup qualifiers.

The club will earn approximately $2,362 for each of the five qualifying matches in which Bwire was part of Kenya's matchday squad.

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