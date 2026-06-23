Relief for FKF President Hussein Mohammed as Sh42 Million CHAN Insurance Probe Is Dropped

PPRA has closed the FKF CHAN 2024 insurance probe after determining it had no legal jurisdiction over the matter.

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has officially closed its investigation into the Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) insurance procurement for the 2024 African Nations tournament.

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The oversight body concluded that the transaction falls completely outside its jurisdiction due to the absence of public funds and the exclusive involvement of international football governing bodies.

In an official letter dated June 22, 2026, addressed to Dennis Gicheru, the Acting General Secretary/CEO of the Football Kenya Federation, PPRA Director General Patrick Wanjuki outlined the regulatory body's findings and final decision.

The decision followed a comprehensive review of the federation’s response to concerns raised regarding alleged irregular procurement, conflict of interest, and misapplication of funds.

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Procurement Governed by CAF and FIFA Frameworks

The investigation centred on how the federation secured services from Riskwell Insurance Brokers Limited for the tournament.

According to the PPRA, the procurement process followed international sporting protocols rather than domestic legislation.

The regulatory authority observed: "The procurement process for the CHAN 2024 insurance arrangements, under which M/s Riskwell Insurance Brokers Limited was engaged, was undertaken within the framework of the CAF Procurement Guidelines and funded through a CAF-controlled account."

Furthermore, the PPRA noted that under international football laws, external public bodies are restricted from managing the internal operations of member associations.

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"FIFA statutes and CAF regulations require member associations to independently manage their affairs free from third-party interference. Furthermore, any attempt by a public regulatory body to supervise, review, or direct procurement activities financed and governed exclusively by FIFA or CAF would be inconsistent with the obligations imposed upon member associations under those frameworks," the letter detailed.

Absence of Kenyan Public Funds

A primary factor in determining jurisdiction was the financial origin of the insurance procurement. The PPRA confirmed that no Kenyan taxpayers' money or public resources were used to finance the arrangement.

The Director General clarified: "No public funds appropriated by Parliament, county governments, or any Kenyan public entity were utilised in the procurement process. All funds utilised originated from CAF and were administered in accordance with CAF's financial and procurement procedures."

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The authority explained that under Section 2 of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, Cap. 412C, its oversight role is legally tied to the spending of public money.

"Consequently, to the extent that the FKF utilises public funds for any procurement activity, the Authority would be mandated to provide oversight for that specific transaction to ensure compliance with Article 227 of the Constitution of Kenya and the provisions of the Act."

Jurisdiction Ruling and Official Closure

Because the funds utilised were strictly international and privately administered by CAF, the PPRA officially determined it has no legal mandate to pursue the matter further.

The authority declared: "In light of the response provided, the Authority finds that public funds were not utilised in the subject procurement. As such, the transaction is not governed by the Act, and the Authority has no jurisdiction to further investigate the concerns raised in the complaint. The Authority has therefore proceeded to close this matter."

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The PPRA concluded by stating that this decision was issued pursuant to Section 9(h) of the Act based on current documentation.