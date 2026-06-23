Liverpool Look to Hijack Deal for Manchester United’s Main Midfield Target

Mateus Fernandes is the subject of interest from both Manchester United and Liverpool.

Mateus Fernandes is the subject of interest from both Manchester United and Liverpool.

Liverpool have reportedly entered the race for a Premier League midfielder coveted by Manchester United who are in talks with his current club.

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to intensify their pursuit of West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes, a player also being tracked by Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

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The Reds are navigating a complex summer transfer window, having already seen Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate depart on free transfers. Speculation also continues to swirl around the futures of key players like Curtis Jones, Alisson, and Alexis Mac Allister.

Amidst these potential departures, Liverpool have stood firm on their valuation of Curtis Jones, recently rejecting a second offer from Inter Milan, reportedly worth around £21 million. The club is holding out for a fee closer to £35 million for the midfielder.

Liverpool Made Calls to West Ham

Mateus Fernandes is reportedely on the radar of both Man United and Liverpool. Image: Imago

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As they look to reinforce their squad, Liverpool have identified Fernandes as a prime target. Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the club's interest, stating that an inquiry was made several weeks ago.

"I will tell you something that was not so public in the recent days and weeks. Liverpool made a call two weeks ago to understand the situation of Fernandes at West Ham, to understand the price and conditions," Romano explained. "But they didn’t return with any bid or any official conversation. But they made a call two weeks ago, I can guarantee that."

Romano also highlighted the intense competition for the player's signature. "Tottenham and Man United are busy with a deal, so there are so many clubs involved. The player is going to be expensive, more than £85m. It means Liverpool are working on midfielders."

Reds Could Steal Fernandes from Man Utd

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🚨 Liverpool have made contact with West Ham over midfielder Mateus Fernandes and are looking to hijack Manchester United and Tottenham's interest in the 21-year-old. 👀



West Ham are demanding more than £85M for Fernandes, with Liverpool now accelerating their pursuit as they… pic.twitter.com/6SejTxvPO7 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 23, 2026

Reports suggest Liverpool are positioning themselves to potentially "hijack" a deal, a strategy they have already employed this summer by securing Victor Munoz from Osasuna ahead of Newcastle United. Manchester United are believed to have already agreed personal terms with Fernandes, while Tottenham have also made their interest known.

The club's priority is reportedly to sign a central midfielder with the "energy and athleticism" needed to rejuvenate the team under new manager Andoni Iraola. Despite their initial inquiry, Liverpool have not yet submitted a formal bid or opened official talks with West Ham for the Portuguese international.