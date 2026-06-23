England's Harry Kane and Antoine Semenyo of Ghana will be relied upon for firepower when both sides clash. Image: Imago

England's Harry Kane and Antoine Semenyo of Ghana will be relied upon for firepower when both sides clash. Image: Imago

England vs Ghana: Preview, Team News and Score Prediction as Black Stars Look to Shock Three Lions

England will be eyeing a spot in the World Cup knockout round as they take on Ghana on Tuesday night but they must be wary of a tricky Black Stars.

After a thrilling start to their World Cup 2026 campaign, England have the chance to secure their place in the knockout rounds with a game to spare as they face Ghana in a crucial Group L clash at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Three Lions kicked off their tournament with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia, while the Black Stars also started on a high note, clinching a 1-0 win against Panama to set up a tantalising encounter.

Match Preview

England, considered one of the top contenders for the trophy, lived up to their billing in their opening match on June 17. The 4-2 scoreline, reminiscent of their historic 1966 final victory, showcased the attacking prowess instilled by manager Thomas Tuchel. Goals from Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Marcus Rashford highlighted a potent offence that compensated for some defensive frailties.

The victory was a significant psychological boost, ending England's nine-game winless streak at the World Cup against teams ranked in the world's top 15. It also broke a six-match losing run against such high-calibre opposition. The team's attacking dominance was further underlined by a new World Cup record of 20 shots from inside the penalty area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently leading Group L on goal difference, a win against Ghana would guarantee England's progression to the last 32. Another victory would also mark their fourth consecutive win across all competitions and could see them score three or more goals for the third straight game under Tuchel's management.

Ghana, meanwhile, will present a stern test. Manager Carlos Queiroz typically employs a 4-2-3-1 formation that relies on a solid defensive midfield and creative wide players. The late goal from Yirenkyi against Panama was a welcome result, ending a four-game winless run in which they had conceded 10 goals. However, the Black Stars have never managed to keep consecutive clean sheets at a World Cup final.

This will be only the second meeting between the two nations. Their first encounter, a friendly in 2011, ended in a 1-1 draw after Asamoah Gyan's late equaliser cancelled out Andy Carroll's opener for England.

Team News

Advertisement

Advertisement

England received a boost as Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Declan Rice all participated in training on Monday, easing concerns over minor injuries sustained against Croatia. Despite Saka's impressive cameo off the bench, Tuchel is expected to stick with Noni Madueke on the right wing.

The manager faces a tougher decision in central defence, where both Ezri Konsa and John Stones were at fault for Croatia's goals. Marc Guehi is a strong candidate to come into the starting lineup, potentially replacing Konsa.

For Ghana, the availability of Thomas Partey is a key factor. The Villarreal midfielder, who was unable to enter Canada for the Panama game, has been cleared to play in the USA and is expected to return to the starting XI, likely at the expense of Elisha Owusu.

There is uncertainty surrounding first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi, who was substituted at halftime against Panama with discomfort. While he has been seen in training, reports suggest he could be sidelined for several weeks, meaning Benjamin Asare is on standby to start.

Predicted Lineups

Advertisement

Advertisement

England Possible Starting XI: Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Ghana Possible Starting XI: Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Minseh; Yirenkyi, Partey; Fatawu, Sulemana, Semenyo; Ayew

Prediction: England 2-0 Ghana