Senegal Backed to Recover After 3-2 Defeat to Norway: 'We're Not Dead Yet'

Senegal's World Cup campaign took a hit after a narrow 3-2 defeat to Norway, leaving their qualification hopes under pressure.

Senegal's World Cup campaign is in jeopardy after two consecutive losses, but coach Pape Bouna Thiaw insists his team's dream of advancing is still alive.

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Widely considered strong contenders in North America, Senegal suffered a 3-1 defeat to France in their Group I opener before falling 3-2 to Norway on Tuesday.

This marks the first time the nation has started a World Cup with two straight losses. They now hope to make an impact in their final group stage match against Iraq.

Senegal Coach: We Still Have a Chance to Qualify

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"I think it was a difficult game for us against a very strong Norwegian side that put us into very difficult situations as they were very efficient," Thiaw commented as quoted by The Herald.

"We conceded goals at probably the worst time we could have, just before half-time and then just after we came out for the second half."

Despite the setback, the coach remains optimistic. "We need to congratulate Norway, and I’m encouraging my players not to be despondent because it wasn’t easy," he added.

"We were looking for a positive result and looking to go away with three points, but this just didn’t happen for us this evening."

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With France and Norway both on six points and already through to the next round, Senegal's only path forward is to secure one of the eight spots reserved for the best third-placed teams. To have any chance, they must defeat Iraq in their final group match in Toronto.

"I think it’s a bit too early to say we failed. We’re not dead," Thiaw stated. "We’re not in a good position... but we’ve still got a chance to qualify, and we’re going to focus on the last game. We want to try to get those three points and hope we can go through. Once you’re in the next round, then it’s another tournament that starts."

Norway Continues to Impress on the World Stage

After a 28-year absence from football's biggest tournament, Norway is making a statement. The team, which boasted a perfect record in their European qualifiers, has continued its impressive form with a dynamic attack led by striker Erling Haaland and creative playmaker Martin Odegaard.

"It was a fantastic football match. This is an advertisement for football," Norway's coach Stale Solbakken told broadcaster NRK following the victory at the New York/New Jersey stadium. The win, which followed a 4-1 triumph over Iraq, secures their place in the knockout stage.

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The atmosphere was electric, with thousands of Norwegian fans filling the stands and performing their famous Viking longboat celebration.