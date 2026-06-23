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Erling Haaland Too Hot to Handle as Norway Edge Senegal to Leave Teranga Lions on the Brink

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 06:25 - 23 June 2026
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Erling Haaland's diuble sunk Senegal. Image: Imago
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland’s double helped Norway into the World Cup Round of 32, leaving Senegal with a difficult task ahead of their final group match.
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Erling Haaland scored twice to lead Norway into the World Cup's last 32, securing a dramatic 3-2 victory over Senegal in a match that burst into life in the second half.

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The win guarantees Norway's progression from the group stage for the first time in 28 years.

After a slow start, the game ignited when a costly error from Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly gifted Marcus Pedersen the opening goal in the first half. Norway extended their lead shortly after the break, with Haaland finishing off a clinical counter-attack to make it 2-0.

Tight Golden Boot Race

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Senegal, however, refused to back down. Ismaila Sarr quickly pulled one back with a powerful finish, only for Haaland to restore the two-goal cushion moments later with a superb volley. The goal, his fourth of the tournament, keeps him in contention for the Golden Boot.

Sarr ensured a tense finale by scoring his second of the night late on, capitalizing on a defensive lapse to control the ball in the box and fire past goalkeeper Orjan Nyland. The goal set up a frantic period of stoppage time, but Norway managed to hold on for a deserved victory.

Despite the defeat, Sarr's performance was a historic one. He equaled Papa Bouba Diop's record as Senegal's all-time leading World Cup scorer with three goals and became the first Senegalese player to score in multiple editions of the tournament.

With France also advancing after a 3-0 win over Iraq, Senegal's hopes now rest on their final group match. A convincing win against Iraq could see them advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

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Erling Haaland Norway Senegal World Cup
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