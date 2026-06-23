Erling Haaland Too Hot to Handle as Norway Edge Senegal to Leave Teranga Lions on the Brink

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland’s double helped Norway into the World Cup Round of 32, leaving Senegal with a difficult task ahead of their final group match.

Erling Haaland scored twice to lead Norway into the World Cup's last 32, securing a dramatic 3-2 victory over Senegal in a match that burst into life in the second half.

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The win guarantees Norway's progression from the group stage for the first time in 28 years.

After a slow start, the game ignited when a costly error from Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly gifted Marcus Pedersen the opening goal in the first half. Norway extended their lead shortly after the break, with Haaland finishing off a clinical counter-attack to make it 2-0.

Tight Golden Boot Race

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Senegal, however, refused to back down. Ismaila Sarr quickly pulled one back with a powerful finish, only for Haaland to restore the two-goal cushion moments later with a superb volley. The goal, his fourth of the tournament, keeps him in contention for the Golden Boot.

Sarr ensured a tense finale by scoring his second of the night late on, capitalizing on a defensive lapse to control the ball in the box and fire past goalkeeper Orjan Nyland. The goal set up a frantic period of stoppage time, but Norway managed to hold on for a deserved victory.

Despite the defeat, Sarr's performance was a historic one. He equaled Papa Bouba Diop's record as Senegal's all-time leading World Cup scorer with three goals and became the first Senegalese player to score in multiple editions of the tournament.