‘Beautiful New Chapter Begins’ - Beatrice Chebet Welcomes First Child With Heartwarming Message

The multiple Olympics and world champion has expressed her delight at becoming a mother as she looks forward to the challenges and excitements that her new role brings.

Two-time Olympic and World champion Beatrice Chebet has announced the birth of her first child, sharing the joyous news with her followers in a heartfelt social media post.

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The celebrated long-distance runner revealed that she and her husband welcomed a baby boy on Thursday, June 11. Chebet described the moment as the start of a "beautiful new chapter" in their lives.

In her announcement, Chebet posted a charming infographic with photos of her newborn's tiny hands and feet, accompanied by the simple message, "He’s Here."

The gold medallist expressed her happiness in a touching caption. "Tiny hands, tiny feet, and a love so big. A beautiful new chapter begins. Welcome to our world sweet little baby boy," she wrote.

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This news follows a surprise baby shower held for Chebet just weeks ago, organised by her close friends and family. The event saw a gathering of prominent figures from Kenya's athletics community, including her training partner and friend, Faith Kipyegon.

Chebet Adds Another Feather on Decorated Cap

Chebet had previously expressed her gratitude for the strong support system around her as she prepared for motherhood, thanking her family, friends, mentors, and fellow athletes for their constant encouragement.

The birth of her son is a significant personal milestone for one of Kenya's most decorated athletes. Chebet has dominated women's distance running over the last two seasons, cementing her legacy in the sport.

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In 2024, she made history at the Paris Olympics, becoming the first Kenyan woman to secure gold in both the 5,000m and 10,000m events. She continued her incredible form into the 2025 season, claiming World Championship titles in both disciplines to complete a rare Olympic-World double.

Her remarkable career also includes breaking the 14-minute barrier in the 5,000m, a historic first for a female athlete, with a time of 13:58.06 at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene.