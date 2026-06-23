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Gor Mahia Open Talks With Ugandan Giants Over Highly-Rated Playmaker

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 07:27 - 23 June 2026
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KCCA midfielder Bright Anukani is a target of Gor Mahia.
Gor Mahia have set their sights on a Ugandan midfielder to bolster their squad ahead of their CAF Champions League return.
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Gor Mahia are reportedly closing in on Ugandan midfielder Bright Anukani who plays for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in the Ugandan Premier League.

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K’Ogalo are already short in midfield after losing last season’s FKF Premier League MVP Enock Morrison, who joined Sudanese giants Al Merrikh last week.

Anukani has emerged as a key midfield target for the 22-time Kenyan champions who are keen to strengthen their squad ahead of their CAF Champions League return.

According to Ugandan outlet Sports Light, Gor Mahia have opened talks with Ugandan giants KCCA over the attacking midfielder who still has one year left on his contract.

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KCC are reportedly willing to sell if the Kenyan side places a suitable offer on the table with the midfielder also keen on the move.

What Makes Anukani Tick?

The 25-year-old, who has been at KCCA since 2024, had an injury-ravaged 2025-26 career with the setbacks limiting his gametime but is seen as a player who can add flair and help create goals for Gor Mahia.

His ability to play in tight spaces, thread defence-splitting paces and good vision are believed to have attracted Gor Mahia who hope to strike a deal with the 13-time Ugandan champions soon.

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Anukani would add not just quality but experience to Gor Mahia as he has nine caps for Uganda Cranes, having played for his country in tournaments such as the African Nations Championships as well as 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor admitted attack and midfield are some of the areas that need reinforcements and will be hoping that the club gets the Anukani deal over the line.

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