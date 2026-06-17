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Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History as Portugal Suffer Frustrating Draw with DR Congo

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 22:14 - 17 June 2026
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Cristiano Ronaldo broke a record as Portugal were unexpectedly held to a draw by DR Congo in their opening World Cup match.
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Cristiano Ronaldo made history as Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Portugal took an early lead through Joao Neves, who headed home Pedro Neto's cross after just six minutes. However, DR Congo responded before halftime, with Yoane Wissa rising highest to convert from a corner and restore parity.

Despite Portugal's frustrations on the night, Ronaldo reached another remarkable milestone. Leading the line for the Seleção at 41 years and 132 days old, the veteran forward became the oldest outfield player ever to start a FIFA World Cup match, further cementing his place among football's all-time greats.

Cristiano Ronaldo: The Ultimate Outfield Feat

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While goalkeepers routinely play deep into their early forties due to the lower physical wear-and-tear of the position, an outfield player doing so in the modern era is almost unprecedented.

The intensity of a World Cup match requires relentless running, high-speed transitions, and punishing physical duels.

For over three decades, the benchmark for the oldest outfield player featured at a World Cup belonged to Cameroonian icon Roger Milla, who famously scored at the 1994 tournament in the United States at 42 years of age.

However, Milla achieved his late-career feats coming off the bench as a second-half impact substitute.

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By being named in the starting lineup to anchor the match from the opening whistle, Cristiano Ronaldo has established a brand-new metric.

This latest milestone further contextualises his presence in what is an incredible, unprecedented sixth World Cup campaign. His ability to sustain this level of physical conditioning comes down to an uncompromising, decades-long commitment to sports science, recovery, and discipline.

Against a highly athletic and physical DR Congo side, his presence alone dictated terms from the first whistle.

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