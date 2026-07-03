Prefontaine Classic: Preview, Time, Schedule and Where to Watch Stars Compete in Eugene

Prefontaine Classic: Preview, Time, Schedule and Where to Watch Stars Compete in Eugene

Prefontaine Classic: Preview, Time, Schedule and Where to Watch Stars Compete in Eugene

Faith Kipyegon, Sha'Carri Richardson and Collen Kebinatshipi headline a star-studded Prefontaine Classic as champions prepare for one of the most anticipated meetings of the season.

Global champions and world record-holders are set to ignite Hayward Field this Friday and Saturday as the Wanda Diamond League makes its ninth stop of the season at the Prefontaine Classic.

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The event promises thrilling rematches and clashes between some of the world's greatest athletes. Leading the charge are American stars Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Ja'Kobe Tharp, Masai Russell, and Tara Davis-Woodhall.

They will be joined by an international contingent of gold medallists, including Faith Kipyegon, Letsile Tebogo, Collen Kebinatshipi, and Keely Hodgkinson.

Prefontaine Classic Preview

The main Diamond League action unfolds on Saturday, highlighted by the women's 100m. Triple world champion Jefferson-Wooden returns to defend her title against a stacked field of major medallists.

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Last year, the 25-year-old clocked 10.75 to win at Hayward Field before securing a remarkable 100m, 200m, and 4x100m treble at the World Championships in Tokyo.

Among her top rivals is Sha'Carri Richardson, the 2023 world champion and 2024 Prefontaine Classic winner. The field is incredibly deep, with two-time world 200m champion Shericka Jackson, world 100m silver medallist Tina Clayton, and current world leader Adaejah Hodge all having run under 10.90 this season.

Dina Asher-Smith, Tia Clayton, Shawnti Jackson, Favour Ofili, and Amy Hunt add further firepower to the heats and final.

In the men's 200m, Botswana's Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo aims for another Diamond League victory after his win in Oslo.

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He will face stiff competition from world bronze medallist Bryan Levell, Olympic finalist Makanakaishe Charamba, and Puerto Rican record-holder José Figueroa. Also in the mix is Tate Taylor, the recent US U20 100m and 200m champion.

While not a Diamond League event, the men's 100m features a tantalising showdown between the world's top two sprinters this year: Jamaica's world champion Oblique Seville and NCAA champion Kanyinsola Ajayi. They will line up against two-time Olympic and world 200m silver medallist Kenny Bednarek.

Ja'Kobe Tharp returns to the track where he shattered the 110m hurdles world record. The 20-year-old American stunned the world by clocking 12.75 at the NCAA Championships, taking 0.05 seconds off Aries Merritt's 2012 record.

He will face reigning world champion Cordell Tinch, Paris Diamond League winner Jamal Britt, and world silver medallist Orlando Bennett.

The women's 100m hurdles is equally compelling. USA's Olympic champion Masai Russell, who recently ran 12.14 in Xiamen, will challenge Nigeria's Tobi Amusan, who set the world record of 12.12 on this very track in 2022.

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The men's 400m pits two reigning world champions against each other: Botswana's Collen Kebinatshipi (400m) and USA's Rai Benjamin (400m hurdles).

They will compete against a strong field that includes Michael Norman, who won his world title in Eugene in 2022.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon is also making a celebrated return to Hayward Field, the site of her 1500m world record (3:48.68) set at last year's Prefontaine Classic.

The five-time world and three-time Olympic champion will compete in the mile, an event where she has held the world record of 4:07.64 since 2023.

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The mile field features all the 1500m medallists from the last World Championships and Olympic Games, including Dorcus Ewoi and Jess Hull. Great Britain's Georgia Hunter Bell, the Paris Olympic bronze medallist, will also be in contention.

In the women's 800m, a thrilling head-to-head is expected between world champion Lilian Odira and Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson, promising another must-watch race in a weekend packed with elite competition.

In the women's 3000m steeplechase, four of the six fastest women in history will go head-to-head. The field includes Bahrain's Olympic champion Winfred Yavi, who holds the second-fastest time ever, and reigning world champion Faith Cherotich.

They will be challenged by Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Peruth Chemutai and 2022 world champion Norah Jeruto. Adding to the star power is 2017 world champion Emma Coburn, making it a race featuring four different world gold medalists.

The prestigious men's Bowerman Mile will close out Saturday's program, featuring a compelling duel between American star Cole Hocker, the Olympic 1500m and world 5000m champion, and defending champion Niels Laros.

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In the men's 800m, 17-year-old American sensation Cooper Lutkenhaus, the reigning world indoor champion, is chasing his third consecutive outdoor victory after wins in Oslo and Stockholm.

The field events promise equally captivating competition, with world record-holders and global champions ready to compete.

In the women's shot put, Dutch world champion Jessica Schilder, who set a Diamond League record of 21.09m earlier this season, will take on Olympic champion Yemisi Mabry, two-time world champion Chase Jackson, and two-time world indoor champion Sarah Mitton.

The men's shot put is just as stacked, bringing together the top seven athletes of the season. American Olympic and world champion Tara Davis-Woodhall headlines the women's long jump after a personal best of 7.20m last month.

She will compete against a strong field that includes two-time Diamond League champion Larissa Iapichino and two-time world champion Malaika Mihambo.

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Prefontaine Classic Schedule (EAT)

Sat, 04 Jul

04:00 – Hammer Men (Not a Diamond League Event)

06:00 – Pole Vault Women's (Not a Diamond League Event)

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06:07 – Discus Women (Not a Diamond League Event)

06:37 – 400m Women (Not a Diamond League Event)

06:45 – 1500m Women (Not a Diamond League Event)

06:56 – Mile Men (Not a Diamond League Event)

07:07 – 800m Men (Not a Diamond League Event)

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07:16 – 2 Miles Men (Not a Diamond League Event)

22:00 – Hammer Women's (Not a Diamond League Event)

22:30 – Shot Put Women (Diamond League Event)

22:32 – 100m Women Heat A (Diamond League Event)

22:39 – 100m Women Heat B (Diamond League Event)

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22:44 – Discus Men (Diamond League Event)

22:47 – 100m Para Athletics Women – Mixed Classification (Not a Diamond League Event)

22:55 – 100m Para Athletics Men – Mixed Classification (Not a Diamond League Event)

23:04 – 400m Men (Diamond League Event)

23:12 – 110m Hurdles Men (Diamond League Event)

23:20 – 2 Miles Women (Diamond League Event)

23:33 – Long Jump Women (Diamond League Event)

23:37 – 100m M Men (Not a Diamond League Event)

23:45 – 3000m Steeplechase Women (Diamond League Event)

23:57 – Shot Put Men (Diamond League Event)

Sun, 05 Jul

00:04 – 100m Hurdles Women (Diamond League Event)

00:11 – Mutola 800m Women (Diamond League Event)

00:21 – 200m Men (Diamond League Event)

00:29 – 100m Women Final (Diamond League Event)

00:37 – Mile Women (Diamond League Event)

00:50 – Bowerman Mile Men (Diamond League Event)

Prefontaine Classic: Where to Watch

The 2026 Wanda Diamond League will be broadcast in more than 170 countries and territories through a range of television partners and streaming platforms.