Argentina vs Cape Verde: Preview, Team News and Prediction as Lionel Messi Eyes Another World Cup Record

Lionel Messi is expected to return as Argentina take on Cape Verde in a high-stakes World Cup knockout clash, with both teams eyeing a place in the next round.

World Cup co-favourites Argentina are set to clash with tournament newcomers Cape Verde in the round of 32 this Friday at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

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La Albiceleste enter the knockout phase with a perfect record, having won all three of their group stage matches.

They will face a resilient Blue Sharks side that has already secured two clean sheets in their first-ever World Cup campaign.

Argentina vs Cape Verde: Match Preview

It has been seven years since Argentina last tasted defeat in a knockout match at a major tournament, a 2-0 loss to rivals Brazil in the 2019 Copa America semi-finals.

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Since that day in Belo Horizonte, manager Lionel Scaloni has guided the team to an extraordinary run of success.

Under his leadership, La Albiceleste have claimed two Copa America titles in 2021 and 2023, flanking their historic 2022 World Cup victory in Qatar.

The reigning world champions have shown no signs of slowing down in North America, joining co-hosts Mexico and a formidable French team as the only sides to maintain a 100% record in the group stage.

Even at 39, Lionel Messi continues to defy age, having already netted six goals in the tournament. He currently shares the top scorer spot with Kylian Mbappe, though the Frenchman has played one more game.

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Messi and his teammates are now looking to extend their impressive 10-match winning streak in knockout games across the World Cup and Copa America.

Standing in their way are Cape Verde, a team with nothing to lose and everything to prove. As one of four nations making their World Cup debut, alongside Curacao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan, the Blue Sharks are the only newcomers to have advanced to the knockout rounds.

Coach Bubista's side has demonstrated tactical flexibility and defensive grit. They held Spain to a goalless draw in their opening match, battled back to a 2-2 draw against Uruguay after trailing 2-1, and secured another 0-0 result against Saudi Arabia.

While they are the lowest-scoring team remaining in the competition, their defensive solidity makes them a tough opponent for anyone.

To have any chance of a historic upset, Cape Verde will need to maintain a compact defensive shape and limit the influence of Argentina's world-class attack, a challenge Bubista and his team are ready to embrace.

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Argentina vs Cape Verde: Team News

After being rested for the final group game against Jordan, Lionel Messi and Alexis Mac Allister are expected to return to Argentina's starting lineup. Rodrigo De Paul is also likely to feature from the start.

Messi has been the driving force for the champions, scoring six of their eight goals so far. However, for Argentina to successfully defend their title, other key players like Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, and Enzo Fernandez will need to contribute in the decisive stages.

Despite a knee injury scare against Austria, centre-back Cristian Romero is reportedly fit and could return to the starting XI, potentially replacing Nicolas Otamendi.

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For Cape Verde, there were injury concerns for Telmo Arcanjo, Jamiro Monteiro, and Kevin Lenini ahead of their last match. While Monteiro and Lenini recovered to play, Arcanjo's muscle issue has kept him sidelined.

Striker Dailon Rocha Livramento, who scored four goals in qualifying, is still searching for his first goal at the finals. The team will also look to experienced forwards Ryan Mendes (22 international goals) and Garry Rodrigues (10 goals) for offensive inspiration.

Argentina vs Cape Verde: Predicted Lineups

Argentina: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro M., Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Almada; Messi, Lautaro M.

Cape Verde: Vozinha; Moreira, Pico, Diney, S. Cabral; Lenini; Mendes, Duarte, Monteiro, J. Cabral; Livramento

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