Cristiano Ronaldo Finally Addresses Retirement Rumours After His Sister's Bold Claim

Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed immediate retirement speculation sparked by his sister, giving a timeline of when he will decide his Portugal future.

Cristiano Ronaldo has addressed speculation about his international future, stating that any retirement decision will wait until after Portugal's World Cup journey concludes.

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The comments came in response to his sister, Katia Aveiro, who suggested on Portuguese television that the superstar's time with the national team was nearing its end.

"Enjoy it while it lasts. It’s ending soon," she said on Sport TV. "The info I have, from a reliable source… this is his last dance."

Aveiro emphasised the significance of his potential departure, adding, "I strongly believe this is the farewell. So, enjoy it a lot because it will be difficult to find someone after 200 goals. I’m talking about the Portuguese national team."

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Cristiano Ronaldo Addresses Retirement Rumours

However, Ronaldo himself was quick to dismiss any immediate announcement. Speaking to reporters after being named Superior Player of the Match in Portugal's dramatic Round of 16 victory over Croatia, he insisted his focus remains solely on the tournament.

"It is not important now," Ronaldo stated as quoted by The Indian Express. "I will have time to talk about that after winning or losing the tournament. I will talk to my family, and then I will make the most appropriate decision."

The 41-year-old veteran, who scored a crucial 68th-minute penalty to level the score against Croatia before a late winner from Gonçalo Ramos, stressed that he is approaching the decision with a level head.

"I no longer make decisions in the heat of the moment; now everything is done calmly," he explained. "All that matters to me at the moment is enjoying the present and helping the national team."

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Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History as Portugal Qualify for Round of 16

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo rewrote the history books during Portugal's dramatic 2–1 victory over Croatia in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

At 41 years and 147 days old, the Portuguese captain became the oldest outfield player ever to start a men’s World Cup knockout match.

He then double-downed on history in the 68th minute by confidently converting a crucial penalty to level the score. This strike marked his first-ever career goal in the knockout stages of a World Cup, lifting a long-standing tournament curse.

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The historic moment also made him the oldest goalscorer in World Cup knockout stage history, surpassing Lionel Messi.