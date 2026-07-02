Gor Mahia and Tusker FC Learn Roadmap for Multi-Million CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup

Kenya’s representatives to CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup Gor Mahia and Tusker FC now know the key dates for their continental assignments.

Kenyan football powerhouses Gor Mahia and Tusker FC now have a clear roadmap for their continental campaigns after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the official calendar for the 2026/27 Champions League and Confederation Cup seasons.

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Gor Mahia, who secured their spot by winning last season's FKF Premier League title, will compete in the prestigious CAF Champions League. Meanwhile, Tusker FC earned their place in the CAF Confederation Cup by lifting the FKF Cup trophy last month.

Both clubs face a challenging path to the lucrative group stages, as they must successfully navigate two preliminary rounds. Their journey is set to begin early, with the first leg of the initial preliminary round scheduled for September 4-6, 2026. The return legs will follow a week later, from September 11-13.

Should they advance, the second and final preliminary round awaits. The first legs are slated for October 16-18, with the decisive return fixtures set for October 23-25, 2026.

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Lucrative Prize Money Awaiting

There are great financial incentives that should serve as motivation for the Kenyan clubs as they are both assured $100,000 (Ksh12.9 million) in solidarity payment from CAF which is meant to ease travel burdens on clubs.

However, from the group stage, Gor Mahia would unlock $700,000 (Ksh90 million) if they make it this far in the Champions League while Tusker would be guaranteed $400,000 (Ksh51.7 million) for a similar achievement in the Confederation Cup with the amount increasing as they progress.

The group stages for both competitions will kick off in late November 2026 and conclude in January 2027. The knockout phase will commence in late February, culminating in two-legged finals scheduled to take place between May 9 and May 31, 2027.

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CAF maintained that the prize money will not change for the upcoming season with the Champions League winners set to pocket $6 million (Ksh775 million) while Confederation Cup champions will take home $4 million (Ksh517 million).

KEY DATES FOR 2026/27 CAF INTER-CLUB COMPETITIONS

First Preliminary Round: September 4-6 (First Leg) & September 11-13 (Second Leg)

Second Preliminary Round: October 16-18 (First Leg) & October 23-25 (Second Leg)

Group Stage Matchday 1: November 27-29, 2026 to January 22-24, 2027

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Quarterfinals: February 26-28 (First Leg) & March 5-7 (Second Leg), 2027

Semi-finals: April 9-11 (First Leg) & April 16-18 (Second Leg), 2027