AFCON 2027: LOC Chairman Nicholas Musonye Reveals 2 Biggest Challenges Facing Kenya's Preparations

Nicholas Musonye has identified two major obstacles that Kenya must overcome as preparations for the 2027 AFCON gather pace, while expressing confidence the tournament will be a success.

Chairman of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Local Organising Committee, Nicholas Musonye, has revealed the two biggest challenges facing preparations as the countdown to the tournament continues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Musonye, however, stated that preparations are progressing well despite the issues. The LOC chairman highlighted that valuable experience gained from hosting the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) is being applied to the upcoming tournament, the continent's premier football event.

"Everything is in place, and Kenya is ready for Afcon," Musonye assured the Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture at Bunge Towers in Nairobi.

"We successfully hosted the 2024 CHAN last year, and now we are preparing for the biggest football tournament on the continent. We have put everything in place, and we are determined to make it a success."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nicholas Musonye Reveals the Two Main Challenges

Despite his optimism, Musonye acknowledged existing hurdles, particularly delays in infrastructure projects and the need for adequate funding to finalise all plans. He remained confident, however, that these issues would be resolved in time.

"There are risks, including delays in infrastructure development and securing sufficient funding, among others," he explained. "As the LOC, we are working to ensure these challenges do not derail our preparations."

Nicholas Musonye also clarified the terms of the hosting agreement. "The commercial rights belong to CAF under the hosting agreement signed by the three countries," he said.

"However, KBC in Kenya, UBC in Uganda, and TBC in Tanzania will have the rights to broadcast the matches."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tournament matches in Kenya will be held at the refurbished Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, and the new Raila Odinga International Stadium/Talanta Stadium, which is currently under construction.

Nicholas Musonye Wants East Africa to Leave a Legacy

Musonye emphasised the LOC's commitment to creating a lasting legacy beyond the tournament itself.

"We do not want to host Afcon and leave without a legacy. We want everyone to benefit, including hoteliers, transport operators, hawkers, market women and other small businesses," he stated. "We expect the tournament to boost tourism and create economic opportunities for many Kenyans."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He concluded, "Overall, we assess that Kenya remains firmly on course. The remaining work is to complete the ongoing projects. My team at the Secretariat is working alongside the Steering Committee with renewed commitment to ensure we deliver a successful AFCON in 2027."