Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Highlights Financial Reality Facing Jamaica's Top Athletes: 'That Cannot Be Enough'

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has called for increased financial and long-term support for Jamaican athletes, stressing the challenges they face beyond competition.

Retired track and field legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has issued a powerful call for greater financial support for Jamaica's athletes, stating that patriotism alone cannot sustain their careers.

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Speaking at the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, she urged the government to increase its investment and thanked the diaspora for their crucial contributions.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce praised the unwavering loyalty of Jamaican athletes but highlighted the harsh financial realities they face, from staggering medical bills to limited earning opportunities.

"We have a lot of talented athletes in Jamaica, and I can tell you, they represent the black, green, and gold because they’re loyal to the flag; we are very loyal!" she declared during a panel discussion at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, as quoted by the Jamaica Observer.

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"There is nothing that fills us with more pride than when we represent our country. But that cannot be enough," the Olympian stressed.

"You have athletes who are spending US$20,000 just on health issues, going to the doctor, flying out to see an orthopaedic surgeon who they think is really good. There are a lot of things that happen with the athletes."

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: We Have to do More to Support Our Athletes

The issue of athlete compensation gained prominence last year when four elite Jamaican athletes, Rojé Stona, Rajindra Campbell, Wayne Pinnock, and Jaydon Hibbert, were offered a chance to switch their allegiance to Turkey.

The move was ultimately blocked by World Athletics, but it underscored the disparity between local support and the lucrative offers available abroad.

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Without directly referencing the incident, Fraser-Pryce made it clear that Jamaica's current offerings are insufficient. "Athletes don’t run away from things they are benefiting from, that’s just the reality," she stated.

She explained the immense pressure on athletes to perform at major events, which are their primary source of income.

"You are talking about their families, themselves, injuries, brand deals, the Olympic Games that only come around every four years, and a World Championship every two years," she said. "These athletes depend on making money from these meets if they’re healthy and have access."

"As a country, we have to do more to support our athletes," Fraser-Pryce insisted. "We are a small country punching way above our weight, but we have to do better."

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The decorated sprinter noted that while major championships offer prize money and potential sponsorship deals, many athletes struggle to stay afloat due to a lack of consistent opportunities.

"You cannot just have an athlete sitting down. There is no corporate sponsorship, they are not paid by the athletics federation, they don’t know what is happening in terms of funding," she explained.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also called for better post-career support, asking, "What are we doing to transition athletes outside of the sport? How are we helping them to invest and make the transition? There is a lot at stake."

Recalling her own early career, she credited the Jamaican diaspora for their vital support, particularly at events like the Penn Relays.

"My first interaction with the diaspora would have to be the Penn Relays," she said. "We go there all excited, but how are the athletes fed and taken care of? It’s because of the diaspora."

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Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica's most decorated female sprinter with four World Championship 100m titles and multiple Olympic golds, emphasised her pride in achieving success while remaining in Jamaica.

"I have proudly stated many times that everything I’ve accomplished, I have done so with Jamaicans," she declared.