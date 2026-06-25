Eliud Kipchoge Reveals the Setback That Changed the Course of His Career

Eliud Kipchoge says a painful setback on the track pushed him toward the road, where he went on to build one of the greatest marathon careers in history.

Eliud Kipchoge, one of the greatest distance runners in history, has reflected on a career defined by shattering records and the major reason he transitioned from the roads to the track.

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A two-time Olympic marathon champion, Eliud Kipchoge has competed in five Games, broken the world record twice, and became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours (in unofficial conditions).

When asked about the feeling of crossing the finish line in record time, Eliud Kipchoge shared his unique perspective with FORBES AFRICA.

"It’s beautiful, like being at the top of the mountain," he said. "But if you don’t treat the summit as the base of another new mountain, then you are lost."

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From Track Upset to Marathon Dominance

Eliud Kipchoge's arrival on the world stage was dramatic. As a relatively unknown 18-year-old, he competed in the 5,000m final at the 2003 World Athletics Championships in Paris.

He found himself up against running royalty, including Hicham El Guerrouj and a highly-touted Kenenisa Bekele.

Despite a successful track career that included a bronze medal in Athens (2004) and silver in Beijing (2008), a pivotal moment came when he failed to qualify for the London 2012 Olympics. This disappointment prompted a calculated career change. "I needed to move to the road," Kipchoge explained.

That heartbreak unlocked his true potential. Kipchoge transitioned to the marathon and embarked on an era of unprecedented dominance, winning 15 of his first 18 races, including back-to-back Olympic gold medals in Rio (2016) and Tokyo (2020).

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Eliud Kipchoge: The Mind of a Champion

Kipchoge's consistency set him apart, establishing him as the new giant to chase. In a sport where there are no off days, he seemed to possess a unique mental fortitude. While others grimace in pain, Kipchoge often reveals a subtle smirk, as if welcoming the agony.

"I learn more when I run long," he says. "It teaches my body and mind, and that’s the beauty of marathons… I tell myself if I can handle this, then I can handle everything in this world."

His quest for a historic third consecutive Olympic marathon gold at the Paris 2024 Games ended in disappointment. An unprecedented 'Did Not Finish' result, caused by back pain, forced him to withdraw after the 30km mark. He described it as the "worst time" in his career, adding, "The road in sport is not always smooth."

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Breaking Barriers and Inspiring a Generation

Now 41, Kipchoge is turning his attention to mentoring Kenya's next generation of stars, hinting at a coaching role for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. "I want to mentor them, clap for them, and show them the right way," he says with a smile.