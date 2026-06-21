Mary Moraa Breaks Silence After Fresh Setback as Commonwealth Games Dream Ends

Mary Moraa has spoken out after suffering a muscle injury at the Kenyan trials, confirming she will not defend her title at the Commonwealth Games.

Reigning Commonwealth Games champion Mary Moraa has suffered a significant setback, sustaining a muscle injury just days after her much-anticipated return to the track following a prolonged absence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2023 world 800m champion’s hopes of defending her title were dashed during the Athletics Kenya (AK) trials for the 2026 Games. The injury occurred after a promising start, forcing her to withdraw from the competition.

Mary Moraa had been sidelined since the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where she competed while battling a serious medical issue that she later revealed almost ended her career.

Mary Moraa: Things Didn't Go As Planned

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her return at the AK trials initially showed great promise when she clocked 54.12 seconds to finish second in her 400m heat, then won her semi-final with an impressive 53.08 seconds.

However, the comeback was abruptly cut short by the muscle injury that saw her fail to finish the women’s 400m final. Moraa addressed her supporters on social media, expressing her disappointment but remaining optimistic.

"Sad that things didn't go as anticipated, having pulled my muscle in the contest. I live to fight another day," she wrote. "Thank you so much for your prayers, gratitude, and confidence. I will be back stronger, healthy soon."

This unfortunate turn of events means Mary Moraa will not be able to defend the 800m title she memorably won at the 2022 Birmingham Games with a tactical masterclass, finishing in 1:57.07.

Despite her personal setback, Moraa voiced her support for the Kenyan team heading to Glasgow, expressing confidence that the 800m title would remain in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am particularly confident that Lilian Odira, Janet Amimo, and Vivian Chebet will perform extremely well," she stated, also backing the 400m squad to secure medals.

This latest injury follows a challenging period for the 2023 world champion. Moraa recently disclosed the severity of the illness that plagued her during the Tokyo World Championships.

The Olympic bronze medallist described sudden dizziness and weakness that severely affected her performance in the 800m final, where she finished seventh.

Her condition worsened after the race, requiring her to remain in Tokyo for urgent medical treatment after the rest of Team Kenya had departed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The subsequent months were filled with uncertainty, and Moraa admitted she considered retiring before doctors successfully diagnosed and managed her condition.

After receiving clearance to train just a few weeks ago, Moraa made her official return at the National Police Service Championships on May 27, finishing second in the 400m.