CAF Responds After Executive Committee Rejects AFCON Expansion Plan

CAF has clarified its position after reports that a proposal to expand the Africa Cup of Nations to 28 teams was rejected, insisting discussions on the tournament's future format are still ongoing.

A proposal to expand the Africa Cup of Nations from 24 to 28 teams has been turned down, according to sources within the Confederation of African Football (CAF), although the governing body insists discussions on the tournament's future format remain ongoing.

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The proposal was initially put forward by CAF President Patrice Motsepe during a press conference in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, this past February. If approved, the expansion would have taken effect for the 2028 tournament.

However, two members of the CAF executive committee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that the motion was voted down. One committee member expressed strong disapproval of the idea.

CAF Executive Committee Member: It Was Very Bad Idea

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"We took a round-robin vote, and the proposal was soundly rejected," the member stated as quoted by The Guardian.

"It was a very bad idea. I do not know why Motsepe proposed it in the first place. There is absolutely no reason for it."

Another committee source revealed that President Motsepe had presented the proposal without prior consultation with the executive committee.

Luxolo September Sets Record Straight

In response, Luxolo September, CAF's communications director, clarified that the expansion was just one element of a broader discussion aimed at enhancing the tournament's quality.

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"For the last two years or so, CAF leadership has been discussing... the implementation of the vision of making CAF competitions, in particular, the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, world-class," September explained.

"The debate and discussion is not limited to one aspect. The conversation on the CAF Africa Cup of Nations format is an ongoing discussion within CAF."

The next edition of the tournament is scheduled for June-July 2027 and will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Meanwhile, the bidding process for the 2028 hosting rights is underway, with interest from Ethiopia, Morocco, and a joint bid from Botswana and South Africa.

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