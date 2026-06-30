World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

CAF President Patrice Motsepe Reveals What It Will Take for an African Country to Win the FIFA World Cup

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 17:37 - 30 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
CAF Boss Patrice Motsepe
CAF Boss Patrice Motsepe
Patrice Motsepe has outlined the key changes he believes are needed for an African country to finally lift the FIFA World Cup trophy.
Advertisement

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe has expressed confidence that an African nation will one day lift the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Advertisement

However, Patrice Motsepe was quick to stress that achieving this historic milestone requires an aggressive, structural overhaul spanning grassroots funding, governmental partnerships, and elite remuneration.

Africa's Blueprint to World Cup Glory

While celebrating Africa's undeniable raw talent, Patrice Motsepe outlined the steps required to translate continental potential into a FIFA World Cup trophy.

He underscored that success on the senior global stage cannot happen without massive structural investment starting at the absolute baseline of the sport.

Advertisement

"It's going to be competitive, but you know, we are always optimistic. And that's why, as a starting point, we are confident that at some stage, an African nation will be the champions of the world," Motsepe told CNN in an interview.

"But that requires investment in both football for boys and football for girls, starting at the school level, partnerships with the governments, partnerships with the private sector, and also paying our players and our coaches very, very well."

A Legacy of Elite Talent

The CAF Chief noted that African football's credibility has already been established globally for decades through its iconic ambassadors.

Advertisement

The continent has consistently produced world-class individuals who dominate elite foreign leagues, proving that the standard of the African player is fundamentally world-class.

Africa has the likes of Mohamed Salah’s legendary legacy at Liverpool, Victor Osimhen’s goal-scoring exploits, Achraf Hakimi marshalling Paris Saint-Germain's defence, and Ademola Lookman's world-class performances, among many others.

"African football has been recognised for many years. I mean, we've produced some of the best football players in the world from the continent, enormously talented, have done very well in Europe, and some have even gone to other parts of the world, North America," he said.

Motsepe’s optimistic blueprint feels closer to reality than ever, following the historic and unprecedented performance of African nations at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Advertisement

For the first time in World Cup history, a record-breaking nine African teams successfully advanced out of the group stage into the Round of 32.

Heavyweights like Morocco, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, and Algeria were joined by emerging powerhouses Cape Verde, South Africa, and DR Congo in securing knockout berths.

This stunning collective success proves that the competitive gap has narrowed significantly, providing a powerful justification for Motsepe's demands for deeper structural support.

Commercial Power and Social Impact

Beyond the pitch, Motsepe highlighted the immense commercial and cultural footprint of African football, citing the explosive global viewership of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Advertisement

He emphasised that his family’s philanthropic commitment is just one piece of a broader, highly lucrative economic puzzle.

"Football for us was always part of giving back. You know, we've donated about $40 million as a family, and $10 million went into the African Schools Championship. But football is also a business with enormous potential," Motsepe concluded.

"You know, more than 3 billion people all over the world were watching the big competition of Africa, the AFCON in Morocco. 6.2 billion digital views, which means that there were millions and millions of people worldwide who were engaged and interacting with African football."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
World Cup
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Erling Haaland Closes In on Lionel Messi Record as Norway Fire Past Ivory Coast to Reach Last 16
Football
30.06.2026
Erling Haaland Closes In on Lionel Messi Record as Norway Fire Past Ivory Coast to Reach Last 16
Harambee Stars Midfielder Continues Trophy Haul With Another League Title in Tanzania
Harambee Stars
30.06.2026
Harambee Stars Midfielder Continues Trophy Haul With Another League Title in Tanzania
CAF Boss Patrice Motsepe
Football
30.06.2026
CAF President Patrice Motsepe Reveals What It Will Take for an African Country to Win the FIFA World Cup
Europe Watching Kenya: Olunga, Okumu and Wanyama Flying the Flag in Elite Leagues
Harambee Stars
30.06.2026
Europe Watching Kenya: Olunga, Okumu and Wanyama Flying the Flag in Elite Leagues
AFC Leopards Reveal Ksh79 Million Bill Threatening to Stall Ingwe - ‘Very Serious Risk’
Football
30.06.2026
AFC Leopards Reveal Ksh79 Million Bill Threatening to Stall Ingwe - ‘Very Serious Risk’
FKF President Reveals FIFA and CAF's Demands After High-Profile Meeting
Football
30.06.2026
FKF President Reveals FIFA and CAF's Demands After High-Profile Meeting