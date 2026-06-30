CAF President Patrice Motsepe Reveals What It Will Take for an African Country to Win the FIFA World Cup

Patrice Motsepe has outlined the key changes he believes are needed for an African country to finally lift the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe has expressed confidence that an African nation will one day lift the FIFA World Cup trophy.

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However, Patrice Motsepe was quick to stress that achieving this historic milestone requires an aggressive, structural overhaul spanning grassroots funding, governmental partnerships, and elite remuneration.

Africa's Blueprint to World Cup Glory

While celebrating Africa's undeniable raw talent, Patrice Motsepe outlined the steps required to translate continental potential into a FIFA World Cup trophy.

He underscored that success on the senior global stage cannot happen without massive structural investment starting at the absolute baseline of the sport.

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"It's going to be competitive, but you know, we are always optimistic. And that's why, as a starting point, we are confident that at some stage, an African nation will be the champions of the world," Motsepe told CNN in an interview.

"But that requires investment in both football for boys and football for girls, starting at the school level, partnerships with the governments, partnerships with the private sector, and also paying our players and our coaches very, very well."

A Legacy of Elite Talent

The CAF Chief noted that African football's credibility has already been established globally for decades through its iconic ambassadors.

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The continent has consistently produced world-class individuals who dominate elite foreign leagues, proving that the standard of the African player is fundamentally world-class.

Africa has the likes of Mohamed Salah’s legendary legacy at Liverpool, Victor Osimhen’s goal-scoring exploits, Achraf Hakimi marshalling Paris Saint-Germain's defence, and Ademola Lookman's world-class performances, among many others.

"African football has been recognised for many years. I mean, we've produced some of the best football players in the world from the continent, enormously talented, have done very well in Europe, and some have even gone to other parts of the world, North America," he said.

Motsepe’s optimistic blueprint feels closer to reality than ever, following the historic and unprecedented performance of African nations at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

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For the first time in World Cup history, a record-breaking nine African teams successfully advanced out of the group stage into the Round of 32.

Heavyweights like Morocco, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, and Algeria were joined by emerging powerhouses Cape Verde, South Africa, and DR Congo in securing knockout berths.

This stunning collective success proves that the competitive gap has narrowed significantly, providing a powerful justification for Motsepe's demands for deeper structural support.

Commercial Power and Social Impact

Beyond the pitch, Motsepe highlighted the immense commercial and cultural footprint of African football, citing the explosive global viewership of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

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He emphasised that his family’s philanthropic commitment is just one piece of a broader, highly lucrative economic puzzle.

"Football for us was always part of giving back. You know, we've donated about $40 million as a family, and $10 million went into the African Schools Championship. But football is also a business with enormous potential," Motsepe concluded.