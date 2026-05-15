Patrice Motsepe Issues ‘Shut Up and Play’ Message to Own Club Mamelodi Sundowns After Ref Complaints

Patrice Motsepe has insisted to Mamelodi Sundowns and AS FAR that CAF Champions League referee will not be changed. Image: Imago

Patrice Motsepe has insisted to Mamelodi Sundowns and AS FAR that CAF Champions League referee will not be changed. Image: Imago

CAF boss Patrice Motsepe has waded into the controversy surrounding the appointment of the Champions League final referee, telling both clubs to live with the decision.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has made it clear to Mamelodi Sundowns and AS FAR Rabat that the CAF Champions League final referee will not be changed.

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Sundowns and AS FAR, jointly complained last week after CAF appointed Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala to oversee the high stakes Champions League final first leg set to be played in Pretoria, South Africa on Sunday.

The South African giants and the Moroccan club expressed reservations over the appointment, pointing to the chaos witnessed during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal, a match overseen by Ndala.

Ndala came in for criticism over what many perceived a poor handling of the biggest match in African football as the game saw some controversial calls while a section of Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest of some of his decisions, a situation that has since seen the Teranga Lions stripped of their AFCON title and the trophy handed to Morocco.

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Referee Selection Decision is Final

Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala will oversee the CAF Champions League final amid complaints from Mamelodi Sundowns and AS FAR. Image: Imago

However, Motsepe, who is also the owner of Sundowns, has been equivocal that the referee was appointed on merit and the two clubs have no choice but comply with the decision.

"After the [AFCON] final in Morocco, the chairman of the referees committee came to the executive committee, and they gave a thorough report of his [Ndala's] performance and they assessed how he refereed the match in accordance with the global best practices of refereeing," Motsepe told the BBC.

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"The referee's committee is independent. We don't get involved and should not get involved in identifying who should ref at which match.

"I've been told that both the football clubs have expressed their reservations, but we have to respect the decisions that are taken by this independent body. The very specific thing is to continue training our referees. Some of our referees are as good as the best in the world,” he added.

Multiple Interests for Motsepe

CAF president Patrice Motsepe and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. Image: Imago

Motsepe, who relinquished his role as Sundowns chairman to his son Tlhopie Motsepe when he was first elected CAF boss in 2021, will hope that Ndala does not court further controversy in a game where one decision can decide the destiny of the title, while also hoping that Sundowns can end their 10-year wait for a continental title.

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Motsepe had no shackles on in 2016 when he watched in delight as Pitso Mosimane led Sundowns to their maiden Champions League crown but will have to keep his emotions in check this time as he wears the cap of CAF president.